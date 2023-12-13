The world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora consists of vibrant and beautiful biomes that are worth exploring for the visuals alone, but we’ll need the resources within them.

It’s a new yet familiar world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora since we rarely get a really up-close look in James Cameron’s films despite the environment being a key aspect of worldbuilding within the franchise. Fans want to explore the world and we’re happy to say Frontiers of Pandora delivers and themsome.

You’ll need to get to know Pandora as you traverse throughout your adventure, collecting valuable resources for the fight against the RDA that can be gathered in specific biomes within the world. Looking for that last upgrade material? It might be in a specific biome on the other side of the map.

All Biomes in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The world of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora contains three main regions to explore in the massive open world with multiple biomes within each area.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Kinglor Forest biomes

Ubisoft

The first area you’ll find yourself arriving in Western Frontier is the Kinglor Forest, a dense forest when you start your journey into Pandora. Here you find your iconic Ikran mount to help you traverse the wide open world of the game.

There are several biomes within the Kinglor Forest including The Thorny Wilds biome, a Rainforest biome, Bamboo Grove, Wild Vines, Swamp Lowlands, and a Big Leaf biome, all of which contain their unique collectibles and beautiful environments worth exploring.

In these biomes, you’ll also find the Aranahe Clan who takes you in after the catalyst kicking off the events of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. They’re welcoming but a bit stubborn and aren’t quick to join the cause until the RDA comes knocking.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Upper Plains biomes

The Upper Plains of Pandora is made up of mostly flatlands and high winds which initially prevent you from reaching the Upper Plain with your Ikran so you’ll need to climb up here the old-fashioned way and mount a Direhorse to progress.

The Upper Plains houses a handful of different biomes ripe with exploring potential. These include the Windswept Grasslands Biome, Shattered Forest Biome, Crimson Trees Biome, and the Wild Purple Steppe Biome.

Residing in the Upper Plains are the proud Zeswa Clan, a nomadic warrior tribe eager to fight the RDA when they threaten their way of life.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Clouded Forest biomes

The regions of Pandora are nothing if not aptly named, the Clouded Forest is a mainly wooded biome often secluded by a heavy fog. The environment is housed at a very high altitude alongside the highest mountain peak on the map.

The various biomes within the Clouded Forest offer a great range of areas to explore and liberate from the RDA. This includes the Shallow Bog biome, Scarlet Thicket biome, Boulderlands biome, White Moss Forest biome, the Cluster Pines biome, and the Giants Wilderness biome.

The secretive Kame’tire Clan reside in the Clouded Forest, they are master healers and have a deep connection to the surrounding environment, mainly their aptitude with herbs makes them a great ally for the resistance.

There are multiples of all of these biomes within their designated regions all containing unique plants and wildlife that give resources that are used in crafting essential gear and materials. So it’s worth exploring the entire map and learning the areas if you need specific materials for that one upgrade you’re after.

