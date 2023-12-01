Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression?

You may be wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has crossplay and cross-progression. You’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gives every fan the chance to go out into the world of Pandora and explore it for their own. This is the first time that the world has been rendered this completely. While the story of the game takes place on another continent from the films, the environment is still very much the same.

It’s a big area to explore, and thanks to the in-game co-op, you can bring a friend along with you. The game has supposedly been built from the ground up to support co-op, letting you both interact with the beautiful flora and fauna, or perhaps tear apart the invading RDA forces.

However, this begs the question, if the game has co-op, do you need to be playing on the same system as your friend, and can you move your own progress from device to device. Worry not, here’s everything you need to know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s crossplay and cross-progression.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay?

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life.

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has crossplay. The game supports co-op between two players, and Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will feature the functionality. This means you should be able to play with any friends, no matter what platform you or they are playing on.

A story from the game’s official Instagram.

This was confirmed by Ubisoft on the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Instagram account, as part of a story focused on frequently asked questions about the title. This will likely be facilitated through a Ubisoft Connect account so make sure you have one ready to go.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have cross-progression?

Ubisoft

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does support cross-progression between platforms. This means that if you start your adventure on console, and then plan to move to PC for whatever reason, your saved game should come with you. This will bring along all your levels, abilities, and story progression and should be facilitated through a Ubisoft Connect account.

Again, this was confirmed by Ubisoft on the official Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Instagram, as part of their FAQ story. The account says: “Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.”

“Online co-op will be available for up to 2 players.”

This means you should have a lot of freedom in how you play the game, be you playing with friends or hopping around platforms. You should be able to make the game work for you and a pal no matter what you are playing on or if you are changing your device. That’s excellent news, so go out there and explore Pandora however you like.