How to earn & use Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If you’re wondering how to earn and use Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Earning the respect of Na’vi clans plays a pivotal role in the progression of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s story. The Clan Favor system helps you become more powerful and live in harmony, which is a native characteristic feature of the Na’vis.

Clan Favor acts as a currency in the game and you can exchange it for better armor, weapons, crafting components, and a lot more. With that said, here’s how you can earn and use Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to earn Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, here are some of the best ways to earn Clan Favor:

Complete main and side quests

Contribute items to community baskets in Na’vi camps

Defeat RDA facilities

Completing both main and side quests related to Na’vi camps is the best way to earn more Clan Favor than other activities. While main quests are compulsory, you should opt for side quests regularly to earn additional rewards like gear, apart from Clan Favor.

Clan contribution

Another way to earn Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is by contributing different items to the community baskets present in different Na’vi camps.

You can easily find these baskets hanging mostly near cooking or crafting tables and upon interacting, the Clan Contribution menu will appear right in front of you.

Defeating RDA facilities

Taking down RDA facilities is the third-best option to earn Clan Favor in the game. These strongholds are responsible for polluting different areas of Pandora, and if you take them down, you’ll be rewarded with this in-game currency.

How to use Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To spend or use Clan Favor, all you need to do is head over to a Na’vi merchant within the camps and purchase items from them. Each of those items will have a different Favor cost, so it makes the most sense to spend it on useful items like better armor, mods, and weapons.

The open world of Western Frontiers is wild and filled with hostile RDA facilities and creatures. So, make sure you are equipped with proper gear and weapons to take them down easily.

That’s a rundown of everything about earning and using Clan Favor in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

