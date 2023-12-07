How to holster your weapon in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In the lush and expansive world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, knowing how to holster your weapon is not just a matter of etiquette; it’s a visual necessity to fully appreciate the stunning landscapes of Pandora. Let’s take a look at how you can holster your weapon.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft’s latest game, where you go in blazing with guns as a Na’vi to take out the colonizers.

However, you don’t have to keep your gun aimed at all times, as this Avatar game offers a beautiful world to immerse yourself in, and one can always tuck the guns in when taking in the lush landscapes of Pandora.

That being said, you’re not obligated to holster your weapon in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but it’s always better to keep the lead on the battlefield and not when you’re interacting with your fellow Na’vi.

So, whether you’re facing the wonders of Pandora with a bow, arrow, or a powerful RDA shotgun, knowing how to holster your weapon is a skill that adds finesse to your journey. Here’s how you can do it.

Ubisoft Wielding a bow in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to Holster your weapon?

You can easily holster your weapon in Frontiers of Pandora by pressing the ‘Triangle’ button on PlayStation, the ‘T’ key on PC and the ‘Y’ button on Xbox.

As always, if the designated button isn’t to your liking, you can always change it by going to the ‘Settings’ menu and navigating to ‘Controls’. All you have to do is locate the ‘Holster’ function and remap the button or key according to your preference.

