How to craft arrows in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

An image of keyart from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets players step into the shoes of the Na’vi as you get to explore the lush and beautiful landscape of Pandora while fighting the antagonistic forces of the RDA. Before delving into the quests that await, it’s crucial to master fundamental mechanics. One such basic skill that every Na’vi must learn is arrow-making.

The game introduces diversity in bows and arrows. Players can switch between a long-range light bow for stealthy gameplay and a short-range heavy bow for dealing more damage, albeit with less stealth.

Being a Na’vi, it is essential to learn self-defense when you’re out in the wilderness. This is where the bow and arrow come in, as the bow is the first weapon the game provides you with.

Mastering arrow crafting is essential for survival and effective combat. Whether you’re engaging in stealth maneuvers or confronting enemies head-on, having a variety of arrows at your disposal ensures that you are well-prepared for the challenges that the wilds of Pandora present.

So, let’s take a look at how you can craft arrows in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft A Na’vi warrior wielding a bow and arrow in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

How to craft arrows for your bow in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

To craft arrows in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, simply follow these steps:

Gather Archer’s Thicket by using your Na’vi Senses.

Open the weapon wheel by pressing LB (Xbox) or L1 (PlayStation).

Locate your bow in the weapon wheel.

Choose the type of arrow you wish to craft.

Ensure you have sufficient Archer’s Thicket and initiate the crafting process.

Remember that initially, you can carry up to 20 arrows, but as you progress in the game, you can expand your ammo capacity.

