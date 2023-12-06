The Ikran is your long-term companion in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and they are really handy to travel long distances easily, but can you pet them? Our guide has everything you need to know.

Ikran is the Na’vi name for Mountain Banshees in the Avatar universe and these creatures happen to be one of the cornerstones of the game as well. They are large, resemble dragons, and can fly around the entire open-world map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Article continues after ad

You get to bond with them at a later stage in the game and also use them to effortlessly travel long distances. However, you may be wondering whether you can pet your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. So, let’s jump right into it.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft Ikran is the Na’vi name for Mountain Banshees.

Can you pet your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Yes, you can pet your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. However, the experience is not so generic, like some other games.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To pet you Ikran, simply stand in front of her and follow the button prompt. The default button is ‘xx’ for PCs and ‘yy’ for consoles. You have to make strokes with the controller or mouse. As you scratch them, they’ll close their eyes once they’re happy.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s all about petting your Ikran in the new Avatar game. For more about the Frontiers of Pandora, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Steam?