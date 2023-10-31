Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements: Minimum, recommended & ultra PC specs

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is nearly here and if you want to unleash your inner Na’vi you’ll need a beefy rig. We’ve tracked down the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC specs you’ll need to run it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been somewhat dormant since its reveal at the 2021 Ubisoft Forward. After some delays, the game is nearly ready for its December 7 release.

Despite relative quiet on Ubisoft’s part, a recent preview from the Dexerto team reveals it’s not a game you’ll want to miss. The verdict from our time with it is that you may not want to cross it off your Game of the Year list.

With big praise like that, you might be wondering if you can run it. Thanks to Ubisoft, we’ve got PC specs for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s minimum, recommended, and ultra settings.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life with raytracing and extended graphics settings.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements on PC

One thing immediately clear from the outset is that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has some hefty PC requirements to get the most out of the game’s impressive visuals. Fortunately, the mid-range recommended specs aren’t too taxing.

You can get by with an AMD RX 6700 or NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti but you will require some upscaling tech at every level. Ubisoft only lists FSR 2 in their specs but has confirmed that DLSS and XeSS will also be supported.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora minimum PC specs (1080p 30 FPS)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 RAM 16 GB dual channel CPU AMD Ryzen5 3600 or Intel i7 8700K GPU AMD RX 5700 8GB, Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB, or Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON) Storage 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recommended PC specs (1080p 60 FPS)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 RAM 16 GB dual channel CPU AMD Ryzen5 5600x or Intel i5 11600k GPU AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB or Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Storage 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora enthusiast PC specs (1440p 60 FPS)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 RAM 16 GB dual channel CPU AMD Ryzen5 5600x or Intel i5 11600k GPU AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB Storage 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ultra PC specs (4K ultra 60 FPS)

HARDWARE REQUIREMENT OS Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 RAM 16 GB dual channel CPU AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D or Intel i7 12700k GPU AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB or Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB Storage 90 GB SSD

Those are the PC requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If you’re after more information on the game, here’s everything we know about it.