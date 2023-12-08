Get ready to explore the prairies from the saddle on your Direhorse in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Here’s how to tame a Direhorse in your game.

The world of Pandora contains innumerable creatures, from the smallest Viperwolf to the mighty Ikran. You can find the majority of these critters in the new Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game. Today, however, we’ll be focusing on one particular area.

The Direhorse, as you can guess, is a version of the horse, but with a sprinkling of Pandora laced in its design, and we’ll find out how to tame it so you can ride this mighty beast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some milestones are required before gaining access to a Direhorse, so potential spoilers are ahead.

How to Tame a Direhorse in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

You’ll need to reach the 14th story mission ‘The Wandering Clan’ to access the Upper Plains of Pandora with the Zeswa Clan. So you’ll need to complete all the story missions with the Aranahe Clan first to reach this point.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From a distance, press the action button prompted to soothe the Direhorse so it doesn’t run away. Now approach the Direhorse slowly and continue to soothe it until you get the prompt to mount it, and that’s it.

Article continues after ad

If you lose your Direhorse, you can locate it on the map with an image that resembles a horse. Your bond with the Direhorse isn’t extremely strong so you can easily hitch a ride with another if you’re in need of some transport.

Article continues after ad

That’s all the info you need on how to tame a Direhorse in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. While reaching the 14th story mission to grab a Direhorse for yourself, take a look at some of our other Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Can you romance characters? | How to holster weapon | How to restore energy & health | How to fast travel | Can you pet your Ikran? | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One?