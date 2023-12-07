Gaming

Can you romance characters in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Raissa Jerez
a character from Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraUbisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases later this year.

Ubisoft’s open-world offers players an immersive experience where they can explore massive jungles, fly an Ikran or ride a Direhorse. But, can you romance any of the characters you’ll meet along the way? Here’s all you need to know about romancing in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is out, and it comes with a vast map to explore, a good amount of quests to complete, an exciting story, and a lot of secondary characters that will accompany you throughout your adventure.

Like in any RPG, building relationships between characters is key if you want to succeed, but having the chance to actually romance and date/marry another NPC is reserved for only a few titles.

Thanks to the huge success Baldur’s Gate 3 has had in the romancing area, players are now expecting to see that same feature applied in other games. So, did Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora follow Larian Studios’ example?

Can you romance other characters in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

No, there are no romance options in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. During your time in James Cameron’s world, you’ll have the chance to meet and bond with plenty of NPCs, but you’re not allowed to build a romantic relationship with any of them.

Screenshot of Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraUbisoft

In a certain way, it makes sense, since the story is solely focused on the ongoing conflict between the Na’vi and the colonizers. Of course, there’s no time for love! However, you’ll be able to relate with other clans in the game to increase Clan Favors.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Ubisoft games are not known for allowing players to date other characters. Some of their games let you to be flirty, but romancing is definitely not a signature feature of the studio.

