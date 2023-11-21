Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One?

If you are wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, here’s everything you need to know.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world adventure experience from Ubisoft that delves into the same sci-fi world portrayed by James Cameron in the movies. You play the game as a Na’vi in first-person view mode, and it releases in early December 2023.

In recent times, most publishers aim to launch their latest games for new-gen consoles and PCs, as the hardware is updated and much more powerful. If that makes you wonder whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, our guide has got your back with the info.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

No, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will be available for the new-gen consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Frontiers of Pandora is made using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, with Ubisoft deciding to develop exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PCs. This means previous-generation console owners will need to upgrade their consoles or buy a new PC to enjoy the Avatar game.

It is set after the events of the first Avatar film where you will embark on a journey across the Western Frontier along with other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA, meaning Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a game that you shouldn’t be sleeping on.

That's a rundown of everything about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's availability on PS4 and Xbox One.