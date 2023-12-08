How to Unlock Shotgun in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora starts you off with a trusty bow, there comes a time when you need something with a bit more kick. Enter the shotgun – a powerful weapon that can be a game-changer early on. Here are all the steps you need to follow to unlock this formidable weapon in the game.

Getting your hands on the shotgun in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t just about packing more punch; it’s about diversifying your combat strategy to take on Pandora’s wild fauna and the invading human forces. Unlike other weapons that may come later in the game, the shotgun offers a unique advantage in close-quarter battles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Understanding how to unlock the shotgun early in your journey can significantly boost your gameplay, allowing you to confidently tackle tougher enemies and situations. Let’s dive into the specifics of where and how you can secure this weapon in “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Hack this crate to get the shotgun

How to Get Shotgun in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Acquiring the SID

To unlock the shotgun, you’ll first need to get your hands on the Systems Interrogation Device (SID), which is provided by a character named Alexander at the base camp. The SID is crucial as it allows you to hack into various devices, including the crate containing the shotgun.

Article continues after ad

Location of the Shotgun

Once you have the SID, your next destination is the Fueling Station, where you previously saved So’lek. Look for a yellow crate in this area – where the shotgun awaits. Using the SID, you can hack into this crate by completing a mini-game, after which the shotgun is yours.

Article continues after ad

Benefits and Usage

The shotgun provides a substantial advantage in combat, especially in early game scenarios. It’s powerful and doesn’t require precise aiming, making it ideal for close encounters. With this weapon, you can adopt an aggressive playstyle, quickly dealing with enemies before darting away.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Navigating to the Right Location

Navigating the world of Pandora to find the Fueling Station can be a thrilling part of the quest for the shotgun. Remember to use your Na’vi senses and the map to guide you to the correct location. The journey to the Fueling Station is not just about acquiring the weapon but also about experiencing the beauty and dangers of Pandora.

Article continues after ad

With the right equipment and knowledge of where to find it, this powerful weapon can be yours, ready to take on the challenges that Pandora throws at you. So gear up, head to the Fueling Station, and prepare to elevate your Pandora adventure with the shotgun in hand.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about getting the shotgun in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

Can you romance characters? | How to holster weapon | How to restore energy & health | How to fast travel | Can you pet your Ikran? | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Article continues after ad