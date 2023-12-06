Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: How to restore energy & health

Restoring energy and health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is pretty easy and our handy guide has everything you need to replenish your strength in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora features a huge open world filled with various activities, exploration, and taking down RDA facilities. Doing all of these, especially fast traveling, drains your valuable energy that can be used elsewhere.

So, restoring your energy becomes crucial to keep the adventure rolling. Also, you need to keep a check on your health as it may reduce after taking fall damage or getting shot by the RDA enemies.

To get that sorted, our handy guide here has everything you need to know to quickly restore your energy and health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Memories of the Survivor is one of the five skill trees.

How to restore Energy in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To restore energy in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, all you need to do is eat cooked or raw food. To eat food, you need to:

Press the L1 or LB button on your controller, or the ‘Q’ button on a keyboard. Once the menu appears, press the L2, RB, or ‘T’ buttons. This will open the ‘Food’ section. Cycle through the food you have and press the respective button shown to eat it.

During the early stages of the game, you’ll mostly have to rely on raw food like Yoten Eggs, Crimson Mushrooms, or meat. However, like most other games, cooked food will restore more Energy and bestow other beneficial effects for a limited time.

The meter on the lower side denotes energy while the upper one denotes your health. Remember, if energy depletes completely, your health won’t regenerate automatically.

To get Maximum Energy – head over to the Skill Tree, open Survivor Skills, and max out Vigor from there.

Ubisoft Health regenerates automatically if you have enough Energy.

How to restore Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To restore health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can:

Press left on the d-pad of your controller (this restores health instantly).

Use Medkits and Dapophets.

Also, make sure your Energy meter is full as it will help restore health automatically.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can restore Energy and Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

