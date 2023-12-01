If you are wondering if you can play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s what you need to know about who you play in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an amazing opportunity for fans of the series to get out and explore Pandora like never before. This is easily the most comprehensive opportunity for you to see the alien world for yourself, and interact with all the spectacular wildlife and flora.

However, one of the central conceits of Avatar as a franchise is that it focuses on humans transmitting their consciousness into biological alien bodies. That switching between the two forms is key to Jake Sully and his story in the films. More than that – in video games, the previous major Avatar game from 2009 let you choose between helping the humans or the Na’vi.

Because of that, it’s completely reasonable to ask, can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? We’re here to answer that question. Here’s everything you need to know about the character you play in the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – can you play as a human?

Ubisoft RDA takes over the western Frontier of Pandora in this action adventure.

No, from everything we know from prerelease materials and our own previews, you can not play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Instead, you play as a set character in the game with their own distinct background. That character is a Na’vi – so, you’re not even playing as a titular Avatar.

We do know about the character you play as too. In a press release with the story trailer, Ubisoft set up the premise of the game. It reads: “In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will play as a Na’vi who was abducted as an infant by the RDA and trained in The Ambassador Program (TAP) to serve human interests on Pandora.”

“When the RDA evacuated Pandora during the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains (as seen in the first Avatar movie), you were put into emergency cryosleep. You wake up 15 years later, finally free from the RDA, but lost and unfamiliar with your home world.”

Of course, it’s possible there might be a section where you play as a human for a story beat, but for the majority of the time, you will be playing as this previously abducted Na’vi.

Hopefully, that isn’t too disappointing and you will still be able to get out there and explore Pandora to your heart’s content.