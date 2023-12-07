Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophy list: all achievements

If you’re looking for an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trophy and achievement list, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know in order to get yourself that elusive platinum.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gives you an enormous world to explore and get lost in. The game, based on the James Cameron’s films, lovingly recreates the fantastical, alien moon in brilliant and vibrant ways. This acts as a perfect setting in your ongoing quest to rid the land of the destructive RDA.

This is a massive playground for you to go out into and explore. What better way to give you some direction than trying to collect as many achievements as possible? There is a lot to do across the map, as there always is in a Ubisoft game, so you have a long journey ahead.

If you want to go around and do everything you can, you’re going to want to see a full list of what to look out for. That’s where we can help. Here’s a list of every trophy and achievement from the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trophies & Achievements

There are a total of 32 achievements and trophies in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. To get the elusive Platinum, of course, you need to get all other trophies. Here’s a full list and how they break down for the game:

Platinum

Song of the Sarentu -Acquire all other trophies

Gold

Our Reclamation – Complete the main campaign

– Complete the main campaign No Easy Prey -Defeat a Thanator (non-feral)

-Defeat a Thanator (non-feral) Peak Performance – Unlock an Apex skill

– Unlock an Apex skill Reclaim Pandora – Reach an air quality level of 100%

Silver

Tethered Kites – Collect all windswept kites

– Collect all windswept kites Doll Collector -Collect all windswept dolls

-Collect all windswept dolls Data Retrieve – Collect all recon retrievals

– Collect all recon retrievals A Good Listener – Collect 30 Audio Logs

– Collect 30 Audio Logs Little by Little – Defeat 10 RDA installations

– Defeat 10 RDA installations Hit Them Where It Hurts – Defeat five RDA Outposts

– Defeat five RDA Outposts Story Guardian – Collect 30 notes

– Collect 30 notes Father and Son in the Stars – Collect all treasure hunt comics

– Collect all treasure hunt comics In Harmony – Tune all aeolian wind flutes

– Tune all aeolian wind flutes Vision of the Ancestors – Complete all Sarentu Totem interactions

– Complete all Sarentu Totem interactions Mushroom Navigator – Complete 10 mycelium network activities

– Complete 10 mycelium network activities Fleet Footed – Follow all the bladewing moths to their nests

– Follow all the bladewing moths to their nests Kinglor Carer – Complete the final Steady Wings side quest

– Complete the final Steady Wings side quest Eco Warrior – Complete the mission Rising Pressure

– Complete the mission Rising Pressure One with the Clans – Complete part 3 of the Aranahe Community, Zeswa Community, and Kame’tire Community side quests.

Bronze

Talk to the Ancestors – Unlock three Ancestor Skills

– Unlock three Ancestor Skills Sprouting Potential – Touch 20 tarsyu saplings.

– Touch 20 tarsyu saplings. Full Bloom – Touch 20 bellsprigs

– Touch 20 bellsprigs Wildlife Expert – Unlock 20 Hunter’s Guide entries for gatherable wildlife

– Unlock 20 Hunter’s Guide entries for gatherable wildlife Great Gatherer – Unlock 30 Hunter’s Guide entries for gatherable plants

– Unlock 30 Hunter’s Guide entries for gatherable plants Cooking Pot Pro – Unlock three recipes for specialty dishes

– Unlock three recipes for specialty dishes Apprentice Crafter – Craft a weapon or gear piece of superior rarity or higher

– Craft a weapon or gear piece of superior rarity or higher First Strike – Complete the mission Becoming

– Complete the mission Becoming Aranahe Alliance – Complete the mission Pushing Back

– Complete the mission Pushing Back Stronger Together – Complete the mission Combined Forces

– Complete the mission Combined Forces Clearing the Mist – Complete the mission Revelations

