How to tame an Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

In this guide we’ll be showing you how to find and tame the legendary Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

The world of Pandora is full of amazing wildlife from the ground, air, and sea. Most of these will aim to harm you on sight, but moving past that, you can find the most loyal friends to help you take on the RDA. The Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a must-find for any Pandora savior.

The iconic Ikran are the flying mounts of the Na’vi that occupy the land, mainly the forest clans. They are flying lizards that almost resemble a dragon and pair as a great way to get around through Pandora and a loyal companion in a fight.

Where to find Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Thankfully, Ikran are essential to the game so you don’t have to worry about potentially missing out on taming one if you go in the wrong direction.

First, proceed through the game, following story missions normally, until you unlock the mission ‘Take Flight’. During this mission you’ll climb a high mountain, tame an Ikran and open up more avenues of exploration throughout Pandora.

The path is fairly simple to follow, althought it may be blocked by a plant known as a Gateway Lilies at times but simply touching the nearby leaves will open the way. Keep an eye out for essential upgrades throughout your journey towards the Ikran.

You’ll encounter an Ikran several times before managing to subdue one. Approach it slowly, pushing the button prompt to soothe the creature and eventually it will bond with you. Congratulations you now have your own Ikran, fullfilling most Avatar fans dreams.

You can customise your Ikran by picking a name from a preselected list which your character actually calls out on occasion and also pick what pattern and skin color the Ikran wears throughout your journey. The latter of which is changable at times.

That’s all the information you’ll need on how to get an Ikran in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. For more Avatar content, check out our guides below:

