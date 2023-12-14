Put on your chef’s hat because we’ll be looking into how to cook some delicious meals in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you can craft new gear and build dangerous weapons. On top of that though, you can cook food that gives you buffs making your character stronger depending on what you put into the meals you eat.

The agriculture of Pandora can be often overlooked compared to the feats of bravery of the Na’vi warriors, but they can’t fight on an empty stomach. So, we’ll be looking into how to cook and strengthen yourself against the RDA threat.

How to cook in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

In any Hometree Na’vi settlement, and most resistance bases, you’ll find a cooking station somewhere in the area. Accessing the cooking station will bring up a menu displaying ingredients you’ve collected while exploring different biomes; these can be made into very beneficial meals if prepared correctly too.

From here, you will have a selection of ingredients to mix into a meal, which can benefit your character in specific attributes based on what you cook; some can temporarily provide more health, others more defense, and others more attack power, and so on.

The ingredients you find will be of a specific quality when you obtain them, either from hunting animals or carefully picking plants at certain times of day or conditions. Using certain ingredients will result in high-quality meals with very beneficial effects that can last longer per the quality of said ingredients.

There’s a lot to play with here that makes the open world worth exploring and taking the time to hunt and pick specific animals and plants to ensure the best meals in your inventory as you try to retake Pandora from the RDA. In this case, we’ve cooked up a meal that will give us a 40% increase in blast resistance, which is very useful against RDA rockets and grenades as you take on a base.

If you ever need help finding a specific ingredient be sure to check your Journal. This will let you highlight specific ingredients and also where to find the very best. On top of that you can see what kind of conditions will yield the best quality, all making towards a better meal.

That’s all there is to the cooking mechanics in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. For more Avatar content, check out our guides below:

