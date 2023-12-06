If you’re wondering how to fast travel in the vast world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is canon to James Cameron’s film series which means there’s a vast open-world for you to explore and get lost in. You play as a Na’vi in first-person view mode where taking down the RDA is one of the primary objectives.

Now, a big open world comes at the cost of long travel times. Thanks to Ikrans, the job becomes easier and enjoyable at the same time. However, there will be instances when you’ll need to fast travel to various places to save time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this guide, we have everything you need to know about fast traveling in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Fast travel expends energy.

How to fast travel in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To fast travel to a particular location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll first need to discover or unlock that area. Once you’ve done that, simply highlight the location using your mouse or controller and the Fast Travel option will appear.

Pressing the ‘F’ button on your keyboard, the ‘X’ button on an Xbox controller, or the ‘Square’ button on a DualSense controller will allow you to fast travel to your desired location.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One thing to note, each time you use the Fast Travel feature, you’ll lose 20% of your energy (the lower bar). So, either use this feature when it’s absolutely necessary or make sure you’re carrying food or gathering enough during exploration.

Article continues after ad

Can you fast travel for free in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Yes, you can fast travel for free in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. However, that feature unlocks later in the game.

You will need to unlock the ‘Free Fast Travel’ Ancestor Skill, and once you do that, it will no longer cost you energy to warp to different points on the map.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s a rundown of everything related to fast traveling in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One? | Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Steam?

Article continues after ad