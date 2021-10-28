The best armor in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and how to get it

The best armor set in Breath of the Wild allows Link to freely traverse the kingdom of Hyrule, making him nearly untouchable to the world’s perilous dangers in the process. Here’s the best armor in BOTW and how to get it.

As you progress towards the later portions of the game with Link in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’re going to need to make sure you’ve got the best armor you can get your hands on equipped to defeat those stronger opponents.

We’re going to run through how you’ll be able to obtain the best armor in BOTW and why it’s essential for you later on in the game.

Contents

What’s the best armor in BOTW?

The best armor set available in Breath of the Wild is the Ancient set, compromised of three pieces: the Ancient Cuirass, Greaves, and Helm.

Wearing them together provides you with the buff ‘Guardian Resist‘, allowing you to take on the ancient machines crafted by the Sheikah – increasing as you equip each of the armor set’s three parts.

Read More: How to get into Gerudo town in Breath of the Wild

While each piece of the set initially provides you with a decent base stat of 4 defense, this can be pushed even further by upgrading it at a Great Fairy Fountain to provide you with a whopping 28 defense per piece.

After upgrading all three of the pieces by two levels or more, you’ll also gain the ‘Ancient Proficiency‘ bonus, amplifying any damage dealt with either Ancient or Guardian weapons by a staggering 80%.

With this set fully upgraded, you’ll be able to take on these ancient machines and even manage to survive a couple of their laser beam blasts without breaking too much of a sweat.

How to get the Ancient armor set in BOTW

To get your hands on this incredible set of armor, though, you’re going to need to save up a whole lot of Rupees, as well as Ancient Cores, Gears, Screws, Shafts, and Springs.

To collect these, you’ll need to go out into Hyrule and defeat, you guessed it, Guardians – a bittersweet price to pay to be able to take on these enemies more easily when all is said and done.

Ancient Armor Set Requirements Ancient Helm 3x Ancient Core / 20x Ancient Gear /5x Ancient Shaft / 2,000 Rupees Ancient Cuirass 3x Ancient Core / 20x Ancient Gear / 5x Ancient Screw / 2,000 Rupees Ancient Greaves 3x Ancient Core / 20x Ancient Gear / 5x Ancient Spring / 2,000 Rupees

Once you’ve collected all the resources you need and gathered a wealth of Rupees, you can purchase the set at the Akkala Ancient Technology Lab – but to do so, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve completed the ‘Robbie’s Research‘ side quest.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the best armor in BOTW.

