 Where to find all Gratitude Crystals in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Dexerto
Logo
Zelda

Where to find all Gratitude Crystals in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Published: 5/Jul/2021 23:53

by Meg Bethany Koepp
gratitude crystals in legend of zelda skyward sword hd
Nintendo

Share

Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

With the final reward for collecting every Gratitude Crystal in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword being the Tycoon Wallet, putting the effort in pays off – literally. Here’s how to find them all.

With the Bug Net, Medals, and more requiring a large number of Rupees to purchase, not being able to carry enough money is a frustration veteran The Legend of Zelda fans know all too well.

Link’s Wallet can be upgraded, though. For the biggest one – the Tycoon Wallet with a whopping 9,000 Rupee capacity – you’ll need to collect every Gratitude Crystal in Skyward Sword for Batreaux. It’s no simple task as there are 80 of them in the game.

Advertisement

triforce

Contents:

triforce

All Gratitude Crystal locations in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

To find Batreaux and start the Gratitude Crystal hunt, you first need to complete the Missing Kukiel side quest. Finish the mission and you’ll then be able to collect the Crystals.

While 80 seems like a huge number, many of the collectibles are given to you in a lump sum as side quest rewards. 15 of the Gratitude Crystals are found individually though, meaning you’ve got to go on a little scavenger hunt.

You can start finding them at any point but if you speak to Batreaux after completing the Sandship level, Fi will give you a new dowsing option to locate the individual ones.

Advertisement

#1-5: Complete Missing Kukiel side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword hd gratitude crystals
Nintendo
Once you’ve found her daughter, you’ll get five Crystals from Wryna.

After placing the Ruby Tablet in the Statue of the Goddess in Skyloft, you’ll find a panicking Wryna outside searching for her daughter, Kukiel. You can speak to other residents for clues to her whereabouts, but the quickest way is just to head straight to the graveyard in the southeast part of town.

Interact with the tombstone closest to the tree and the storage shed door will click open. Go through it and follow the path until you reach a hidden house with Batreaux the demon inside. Turns out, the girl was visiting him. She returns home and the Gratitude Crystals side quest becomes active. For the first five, sleep until morning and then return to a now-happy Wryna.

Advertisement

#6: East Skyloft

legend of zelda skyward sword hd gratitude crystal
Nintendo
The first individual Crystal is found by a pumpkin patch in the town.

On the east side of Skyloft, you’ll see some houses with a pumpkin patch nearby. Next to this is a tree. Go behind it and you’ll find the Crystal.

#7: Through Waterfall Cave

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Once you leave the cave, it’ll be in plain view.

Head through Waterfall Cave where you searched for your Red Loftwing at the start of the game. Once you’re out the other side, you’ll spot the Crystal in the middle of three health hearts.

#8: In a small alcove

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
This one is a short distance away from the last.

From the last collectible, head down the slope to the small alcove where Groose was holding your Red Loftwing captive. The Crystal will be there.

#9: On a ledge north of the Bazaar

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
It’s on a ledge north of the Bazaar.

Directly behind the stepping stones leading to Waterfall Cave, you’ll see a small wooden bridge heading up the cliffs. Go up it and look to the left where you’ll spot the Crystal sitting in the corner.

Advertisement

#10: Inside the Knight Academy

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Look in the plant just inside the door.

This one is probably the easiest to find. Enter the Knight Academy in Skyloft through the main double doors upstairs and then immediately turn left. The Crystal is inside the plant pot.

#11: In Link’s bedroom

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
This one is on Link’s desk.

Head downstairs in the Knight Academy and go into the first door on the left. This is Link’s bedroom, where the Crystal is on his desk next to an open book.

#12: In the Sparring Hall

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Fly the Beetle up and grab the Crystal.

You’ll need to use the Beetle to get this one, which you obtain in Skyview Temple. Go to the Sparring Hall and look up – the Crystal is in the rafters.

#13: On a ledge south of the Knight Academy

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Float down to the Gratitude Crystal using your Sailcloth.

From the Sparring Hall, head south and go down the stairs. From here, head right to the side of the cliff and look down. You’ll see the Crystal on a ledge down below, just float down using your Sailcloth to grab it.

Advertisement

#14: In Parrow and Orielle’s house

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
The Crystal is in a corner in their home.

This Crystal is tucked away in Parrow and Orielle’s house. Head south of the Bazaar, enter their home, and you’ll find it sat in the corner next to the fireplace.

#15: Behind the Light Tower

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
This Gratitude Crystal is behind the Light Tower in the Plaza.

Head to the Plaza and go up the Light Tower ladder. Walk around the tower and you’ll see the Crystal.

#16: In the Lumpy Pumpkin

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
It needs to be nighttime for this one to show up.

Fly over to Pumpkin Landing on your Loftwing. Enter the Lumpy Pumpkin and sleep if it’s not nighttime already. Then head upstairs and the Crystal will be on the counter.

#17: Outside the Lumpy Pumpkin

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Break the pots classic Zelda-style to find this one.

While still on Pumpkin Landing, go outside and head down the pathway to the right. The Crystal is hidden behind some breakable pots.

#18: On Beedle’s Island

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
You can’t get this Crystal until you’ve obtained the Beetle.

Once you’ve got the Beetle, go to Beedle’s Air Shop during the daytime and sleep in his bed until nighttime. He won’t know you’re there and will fly to his island.

Leave the store, go up the ladder, and look straight ahead – you’ll see the Crystal on top of the propellor.

#19: Top of the waterfall

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Get up to the top of the waterfall with the Double Clawshots.

You’ll need the Double Clawshots for this one. You obtain them in the Lanayru Desert. Afterward, return to Skyloft and head to the west side.

Use your new item to zip up the floating platforms to the top of the waterfall. The Crystal in the water at the mouth.

#20: In Zelda’s bedroom

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
You’ll need the Double Clawshots again.

To get this last individual Crystal, you’ll need to sleep to make it nighttime if it’s not already. Then head to the south portion of the Knight Academy to where there are vines on the wall. You’ll spot a chimney – use your Double Clawshots to enter.

Crawl through the crawlspace and drop down into Zelda’s room where the collectible is waiting.

#21–30: Wounded Loftwing side quest – 10 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Orielle gives you five Crystals after rescuing her Loftwing.

Head to the Plaza and you’ll see Parrow with a thought bubble above his head. Speak to him and he’ll tell you Orielle is missing. Hop on your Loftwing and fly southwest – you’ll soon see her stranded on a small island. She asks you to get her some medicine.

Fly back to her brother and he’ll give you Mushroom Spores. Head back to the girl, hand her the Bottle, and you’ll get five Gratitude Crystals. Return to Parrow and you’ll get another five.

#31–35: Owlan’s Request side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Completing Owlan’s side quest nets you five Crystals.

Complete Faron’s portion of Song of the Hero and then head to the Knight Academy. Go upstairs to Instructor Owlan’s room and talk to him, where he’ll ask you for a new plant of sorts.

Go to the Faron Woods and Dowse to find Oolo, a Kikwi. Use Scrapper to take him back up to the Sky and show him to Owlan for five Crystals.

#36–40: Haunted Bathroom side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
You get the Crystals after playing matchmaker.

After beating the Imprisoned for the first time, at nighttime, go to the bathroom on the lowest level of the Knight Academy. A voice will tell you it needs paper urgently – we’ve all been there. During the day, you’ll find Cawlin in the hallway who asks you to deliver a love letter.

There are two ways to complete the quest but the easiest is to speak to Karane. Afterward, speak to Pipit, and then back to Karane. A hilarious scene will play out and then you’ll get five Crystals.

#41–45: Fledge’s Strength side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Help Fledge get stronger and you’ll get the Crystals.

You can’t start this quest until you’ve beaten the Lanayru Mining Facility. Once you have, buy a Stamina Potion from the Potion Shop in the Bazaar. Speak to Fledge in the Knight Academy and he’ll tell you to visit him in his room. Sleep in his bed and he’ll appear, attempting to do pushups. Give him the potion.

Beat the Ancient Cistern dungeon and return, giving him another potion. Progress the story slightly and come back for a final time, where you’ll get five Gratitude Crystals.

#46–50: Clean for Mallara side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
This side quest is only available once you have the Gust Bellows.

Again, after finishing the Lanayru Mining Facility, visit Mallara’s house in the southwest corner of Skyloft. She’ll offer to pay you to clean up for her.

Use your Gust Bellows to remove all the dust and you’ll get five Crystals as a reward.

#51–55: Missing Rattle side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Calm the baby to complete the quest.

You’ll need the Double Clawshots for this one. Go to Bertie and Luv’s house in the west section of the town at night (you can sleep in their bed) and the husband will explain how their baby can’t sleep because its rattle is lost.

Head to the floating islands you climbed for Crystal #19 and turn around. You’ll see a windmill. Glide there with your Sailcloth and use the Gust Bellows to clear the dust and you’ll find the rattle. Return to Bertie for five Crystals.

#56–60: Crystal Ball side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Find the crystal ball.

Once you’ve beaten the Imprisoned for the second time, visit Sparrot at his house in the east of town. He’ll ask you to find him a new crystal ball.

Go to the Earth Temple bird statue and look to the temple entrance. You’ll see a pillar with an orb on top. Use the nearby geyser to float up and then your Clawshot and Fi will send Scrapper up to get it. Return to the fortune teller for five Crystals.

#61–65: Pumpkin Harvest side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
You can only start this quest after getting the Heart Piece from Pumm.

After beating the Imprisoned twice and repaying Pumm for breaking the Lumpy Pumpkin chandelier, head back to Pumpkin Landing and speak to Kina. She’ll ask for help harvesting pumpkins.

Go to the Volcano East bird statue in Elden Volcano and make your way into the volcano here. Speak to Guld, a Mogma Elder, and he’ll agree to help. Return to the girl for five Crystals.

#66–70: Missing Fun Wheel side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Find the missing wheel to finish the quest.

Once you’ve reached the Isle of Songs, you can now go to Fun Fun Island to the southwest. Speak to Dodoh and he’ll tell you his party wheel fell to the land below – guess what you’re going to have to do!

Head to the Desert Entrance bird statue in Lanayru Province and blow up the rocks to the south. Hit the Timeshift Stone, climb the vines, and grab onto the rail. Stay on until it stops moving, hop off, and you’ll see the wheel. Go back to him for five Crystals.

#71–75: Unwanted Admirer side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
There are two ways to complete this side quest.

After using the Item Check at the Bazaar and speaking to Peatrice a few times, speak to her father at his house to the south at night. He will tell you someone’s been pestering his daughter. Talk to her again and she’ll ask to meet you at her home.

Either accept or deny her undying love for you, and you’ll get five Gratitude Crystals from either her or her dad.

#76–80: Beedle’s Beetle side quest – 5 Gratitude Crystals

legend of zelda skyward sword gratitude crystal
Nintendo
Rescue Beedle’s prized beetle to get five Crystals.

Defeat Bilocyte and then go back to the Thunderhead to an island in the northwest and talk to Strich. Head to Beedle’s Air Shop in Skyloft and speak to the shopkeeper who will ask you to return at night. Sleep in his bed until nighttime and then talk to him again. He’ll tell you his beetle is missing.

Sleep in the bed again and then return to Strich. Successfully complete his bug hunting mini-game and he’ll give you the Horned Colossus Beetle. Return to Beedle’s Island at night and give his bug back and you’ll get 5 Crystals.

triforce

Batreaux’s rewards

After collecting a certain number of Crystals, return to Batreaux and he’ll give you a reward. After giving him all 80, you’ll get the coveted Tycoon Wallet, making all the hard work worth it.

Gratitude Crystals collected Reward
5 MediumWallet-SS-Icon.png

Medium Wallet
10 Ss heart piece.png

Piece of Heart
30 BigWallet-SS-Icon.png

Big Wallet
30 Ss cursed medal.png

Cursed Medal
40 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
50 GiantWallet-SS-Icon.png

Giant Wallet
70 GoldRupee.png

2x Gold Rupee
80 TycoonWallet-SS-Icon.png

Tycoon Wallet

H/T: ZorZelda

Advertisement
Advertisement