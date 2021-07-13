 How to defeat Koloktos in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Dexerto
Zelda

How to defeat Koloktos in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Published: 13/Jul/2021 20:30

by Meg Bethany Koepp
How to defeat Koloktos in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Koloktos is the rather terrifying final boss of the Ancient Cistern dungeon, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it will cause you a whole world of pain. Here’s the best strategy to defeat it in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Demon Lord Ghirahim is hellbent on reviving his master, Demon King Demise, and refuses to let Link stick a wrench in his plans. Koloktos is just one of many bosses he summons in order to stop our green-clad hero.

The Ancient Cistern foe can be difficult to beat, especially if you don’t have a strategy in place before you go rushing in since it’s a heavy hitter and takes large chunks of health away quickly.

How to beat Koloktos in Skyward Sword

The Ancient Automaton is one of the hardest bosses in the game, and it uses its limbs to throw weapons, punch, and slice at you, dealing massive damage if you’re hit. It would be wise to go in with Potions and a Fairy in tow to give you a second wind should you need it.

Best strategy for phase one

In the first half of the battle, Koloktos will try and punch you and throw axes at you. Move close to the foe and dodge as it smashes its fists into the ground, before using the Whip to unscrew its arms.

Its weak spot – the red core at the center of its body – will now be revealed, so rush in and go crazy on it until the monster deploys its legs.

How to defeat Koloktos in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Nintendo
Use the Whip to pull its arms off.

Best strategy for phase two

With its legs now out, the enemy will walk around the room with a sword in each hand. Use your Whip again to unscrew an arm and then use the weapon that was in the hand to attack the other arms and legs until the weak spot is revealed again. Slash away at it.

It will now start going crazy with its swords, but just wait for an opening and rinse and repeat the same strategy until it’s defeated.

H/T: ZorZelda

