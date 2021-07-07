 All Goddess Cube & Goddess Chest locations in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Dexerto
Zelda

All Goddess Cube & Goddess Chest locations in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Published: 7/Jul/2021 1:47

by Meg Bethany Koepp
legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube goddess chest locations
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

If you’re looking for extra items to aid you in your The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword quest, whether that be Rupees, Wallet upgrades, or Heart Pieces, you’re going to want to find all of the Goddess Cubes.

The Cubes are found on the Surface, and when struck with a Skyward Strike, will spawn a Goddess Chest in the Sky containing a reward. They’re scattered throughout the land and can be tricky to hunt down.

There are 27 Cubes and corresponding chests, with some needing certain upgrades and tools to reach so you won’t be able to claim all the loot until you’ve progressed in the game enough.

Contents:

All Goddess Cube & Goddess Chest locations & rewards in Skyward Sword

You won’t be able to start collecting the Goddess Cubes until you’ve unlocked the Goddess Sword as you need to perform a Skyward Strike on them to spawn the chests. It’s pretty early on, though, so chances are, you’ve probably already got it.

The order of the 27 Cubes are as they should be collected in the story, taking upgrades and dungeon items into account:

Goddess Cube Goddess Cube location Goddess Chest location Reward
#1 – Deep Woods legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Speak with Gorko the Goron 

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Outside of the Lumpy Pumpkin

 Adventure-Pouch-Box.png

Adventure Pouch upgrade
#2 – Deep Woods legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Just outside of Skyward Temple

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On a small island by Pumpkin Landing

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#3 – Skyview Temple legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Behind the Statue at Skyview Spring

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Right on the top of the Lumpy Pumpkin

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
#4 – Eldin Volcano legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

After entering, turn left and drop down to a ledge

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Between Beedle’s Island and Bamboo Island

 SS-SilverRupee.png

Silver Rupee
#5 – Eldin Volcano legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

On the straight path after the Bird Statue

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On a small island west of Fun Fun Island

 Seed-Satchel-Small.png

Small Seed Satchel
#6 – Eldin Volcano

(Restore the Light Tower first)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

On a platform when gliding down the small volcano

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On the right side of the Isle of Songs behind the building

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee

 
#7 – Eldin Volcano

(Need Digging Mitts)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Next to the Earth Temple, use a Bomb on the geyser to destroy the rocks

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Directly behind the huge bamboo building on Bamboo Island

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
#8 – Eldin Volcano legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Directly to the east of the Earth Temple entrance down a ramp behind an enemy camp

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On a small island southeast of Beedle’s Island. Climb across the vines

Treasure Medal
#9 – Eldin Volcano

(Need the Water Dragon’s Scale)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

On a ledge halfway down the giant sand slide

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Jump in the Skyloft river and follow the passage

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#10 – Lanayru Mine legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Head south from Bird Statue at the entrance of the mine

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On an island southeast of Beedle’s Island. Use a bomb on the wall

 SS-SilverRupee.png

Silver Rupee
#11 – Lanayru Desert

(Need Hook Beetle)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

In the south, bomb the Ampilus. Stand on its shell and run to the Cube

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On the volcano-shaped island directly east of the Lanayru light beam

Heart Medal
#12 – Temple of Time legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

In the north, hit the Timeshift Stone and ride the cart

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Right at the top of the biggest cliff on Beedle’s Island

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#13 – Faron Woods

(Need Water Dragon’s Scale)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Swim inside of the Great Tree and look down once you exit

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On a small island south of the Knight Academy in Skyloft

 SS-SilverRupee.png

Silver Rupee
#14 – Faron Woods

(Need Water Dragon’s Scale)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Swim into the Great Tree and walk around the back. Then glide to the Cube

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On a small island east of the Lanayru light beam. Either skydive or use Clawshot

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#15 – Faron Woods

(Need Water Dragon’s Scale)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Swim into the Great Tree then exit. To the south, you’ll see a tightrope. Drop down and walk across

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

In the northeast section of the Thunderhead, kill the Walltulas on the vines and then climb up

Rupee Medal
#16 – Lake Floria

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Make your way to the surfaced Bird Statue. Then turn around and walk straight ahead

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Clawshot up the floating rocks in the west section of Skyloft. Dive off the northwest edge

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
#17 – Lanayru Desert

(Need the Double Clawshots & Water Dragon’s Scale)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

In the northeast section, blow up the wall and use the Clawshots on the targets

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Jump in the water on the island west of Beedle’s Island. Do a water dash to land on the ledge

Heart Medal
#18 – Lanayru Desert

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Use the Clawshots on the target southwest of the Lanayru Mining Facility

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Go to the small island northwest of Fun Fun Island. Climb down the vines

Life Medal
#19 – Lanayru Sand Sea

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Use the Clawshots on a box north of the entrance

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Behind Gondo’s Scrap Shop in the Bazaar

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
#20 – Skipper’s Retreat

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Head just past the bridge with the Moblin then Clawshot onto the pillars

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On an island northwest of Fun Fun Island. Clawshot through the gate

Potion Medal
#21 – Pirate Stronghold

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

At the entrance, Clawshot above the door and then to another target

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

In Skyloft, use the Clawshots on the floating rocks and grapple to the top

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#22 – Deep Woods

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Above the entrance to Skyview Temple. Use your Clawshot on the target

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On Beedle’s Island at night. Climb up the ladder to his bedroom

Rupee Medal
#23 – Lake Floria

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Outside of the Ancient Cistern, look up to see vines. Clawshot to them

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Hiding on a tiny island directly beneath Fun Fun Island

 GoldRupee.png

Gold Rupee
#24 – Volcano Summit legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

By the waterfall, jump off the ledge and glide to the platform

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On Bug Rock in the southwestern portion of the Thunderhead

 Ss heart piece.png

Heart Piece
#25 – Volcano Summit

(Need the Double Clawshots)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

Facing the Fire Sanctuary, hop out the left window and Clawshot

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

Right at the top of the main tower on the Isle of Songs in the Thunderhead

Small Bomb Bag
#26 – Volcano Summit

(Need the Mogma Mitts)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

In the room directly to the right of the Volcano Summit entrance. Ride the platform

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On the island southwest of the Isle of Songs. Use the Mogma Mitts on the dirt

Bottle
#27 – Lanayru Gorge

(Need the Mogma Mitts)

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess cube

In the northeast corner of Lanayru Gorge. Near where you plant the seedling

 legend of zelda skyward sword hd goddess chest

On the island southwest of the Isle of Songs. Use the Mogma Mitts on the dirt

Small Quiver

H/T: ZorZelda

