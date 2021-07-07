All Goddess Cube & Goddess Chest locations in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

If you’re looking for extra items to aid you in your The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword quest, whether that be Rupees, Wallet upgrades, or Heart Pieces, you’re going to want to find all of the Goddess Cubes.

The Cubes are found on the Surface, and when struck with a Skyward Strike, will spawn a Goddess Chest in the Sky containing a reward. They’re scattered throughout the land and can be tricky to hunt down.

There are 27 Cubes and corresponding chests, with some needing certain upgrades and tools to reach so you won’t be able to claim all the loot until you’ve progressed in the game enough.

Contents:

All Goddess Cube & Goddess Chest locations & rewards in Skyward Sword

You won’t be able to start collecting the Goddess Cubes until you’ve unlocked the Goddess Sword as you need to perform a Skyward Strike on them to spawn the chests. It’s pretty early on, though, so chances are, you’ve probably already got it.

The order of the 27 Cubes are as they should be collected in the story, taking upgrades and dungeon items into account:

Goddess Cube Goddess Cube location Goddess Chest location Reward #1 – Deep Woods Speak with Gorko the Goron Outside of the Lumpy Pumpkin Adventure Pouch upgrade #2 – Deep Woods Just outside of Skyward Temple On a small island by Pumpkin Landing Heart Piece #3 – Skyview Temple Behind the Statue at Skyview Spring Right on the top of the Lumpy Pumpkin Gold Rupee #4 – Eldin Volcano After entering, turn left and drop down to a ledge Between Beedle’s Island and Bamboo Island Silver Rupee #5 – Eldin Volcano On the straight path after the Bird Statue On a small island west of Fun Fun Island Small Seed Satchel #6 – Eldin Volcano (Restore the Light Tower first) On a platform when gliding down the small volcano On the right side of the Isle of Songs behind the building Gold Rupee #7 – Eldin Volcano (Need Digging Mitts) Next to the Earth Temple, use a Bomb on the geyser to destroy the rocks Directly behind the huge bamboo building on Bamboo Island Gold Rupee #8 – Eldin Volcano Directly to the east of the Earth Temple entrance down a ramp behind an enemy camp On a small island southeast of Beedle’s Island. Climb across the vines Treasure Medal #9 – Eldin Volcano (Need the Water Dragon’s Scale) On a ledge halfway down the giant sand slide Jump in the Skyloft river and follow the passage Heart Piece #10 – Lanayru Mine Head south from Bird Statue at the entrance of the mine On an island southeast of Beedle’s Island. Use a bomb on the wall Silver Rupee #11 – Lanayru Desert (Need Hook Beetle) In the south, bomb the Ampilus. Stand on its shell and run to the Cube On the volcano-shaped island directly east of the Lanayru light beam Heart Medal #12 – Temple of Time In the north, hit the Timeshift Stone and ride the cart Right at the top of the biggest cliff on Beedle’s Island Heart Piece #13 – Faron Woods (Need Water Dragon’s Scale) Swim inside of the Great Tree and look down once you exit On a small island south of the Knight Academy in Skyloft Silver Rupee #14 – Faron Woods (Need Water Dragon’s Scale) Swim into the Great Tree and walk around the back. Then glide to the Cube On a small island east of the Lanayru light beam. Either skydive or use Clawshot Heart Piece #15 – Faron Woods (Need Water Dragon’s Scale) Swim into the Great Tree then exit. To the south, you’ll see a tightrope. Drop down and walk across In the northeast section of the Thunderhead, kill the Walltulas on the vines and then climb up Rupee Medal #16 – Lake Floria (Need the Double Clawshots) Make your way to the surfaced Bird Statue. Then turn around and walk straight ahead Clawshot up the floating rocks in the west section of Skyloft. Dive off the northwest edge Gold Rupee #17 – Lanayru Desert (Need the Double Clawshots & Water Dragon’s Scale) In the northeast section, blow up the wall and use the Clawshots on the targets Jump in the water on the island west of Beedle’s Island. Do a water dash to land on the ledge Heart Medal #18 – Lanayru Desert (Need the Double Clawshots) Use the Clawshots on the target southwest of the Lanayru Mining Facility Go to the small island northwest of Fun Fun Island. Climb down the vines Life Medal #19 – Lanayru Sand Sea (Need the Double Clawshots) Use the Clawshots on a box north of the entrance Behind Gondo’s Scrap Shop in the Bazaar Gold Rupee #20 – Skipper’s Retreat (Need the Double Clawshots) Head just past the bridge with the Moblin then Clawshot onto the pillars On an island northwest of Fun Fun Island. Clawshot through the gate Potion Medal #21 – Pirate Stronghold (Need the Double Clawshots) At the entrance, Clawshot above the door and then to another target In Skyloft, use the Clawshots on the floating rocks and grapple to the top Heart Piece #22 – Deep Woods (Need the Double Clawshots) Above the entrance to Skyview Temple. Use your Clawshot on the target On Beedle’s Island at night. Climb up the ladder to his bedroom Rupee Medal #23 – Lake Floria (Need the Double Clawshots) Outside of the Ancient Cistern, look up to see vines. Clawshot to them Hiding on a tiny island directly beneath Fun Fun Island Gold Rupee #24 – Volcano Summit By the waterfall, jump off the ledge and glide to the platform On Bug Rock in the southwestern portion of the Thunderhead Heart Piece #25 – Volcano Summit (Need the Double Clawshots) Facing the Fire Sanctuary, hop out the left window and Clawshot Right at the top of the main tower on the Isle of Songs in the Thunderhead Small Bomb Bag #26 – Volcano Summit (Need the Mogma Mitts) In the room directly to the right of the Volcano Summit entrance. Ride the platform On the island southwest of the Isle of Songs. Use the Mogma Mitts on the dirt Bottle #27 – Lanayru Gorge (Need the Mogma Mitts) In the northeast corner of Lanayru Gorge. Near where you plant the seedling On the island southwest of the Isle of Songs. Use the Mogma Mitts on the dirt Small Quiver

H/T: ZorZelda