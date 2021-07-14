How to beat Tentalus in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Tentalus reigns over the Sandship in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and is one of the most unique bosses in the game. Going in with a good strategy is necessary to best this beast.

After navigating through the Sandship, you’re not done until you’ve faced off against the Abyssal Leviathan. You’re going to need more than just your sword for this fight, meaning going in with a plan is crucial.

The Monsters Inc-esque boss may look silly, but it shouldn’t be underestimated as its tentacles can cause devastating damage. Make sure you stock up with Potions and a Fairy in case you need a second wind as this encounter can get pretty tough.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to beat Tentalus in Skyward Sword HD

After making your way to the Sandship’s control room, the sea monster rises up from the depths and attacks the boat with its tentacles. Unlike other fights, you don’t battle in the boss chamber – instead, Link is forced out onto the deck.

Best strategy for phase one

Tentalus will begin by forcing its tentacles through the bottom of the ship – attack with your sword to slice them off. This will force the enemy to surface and attack, so take the opportunity to strike its massive eye with your Bow.

Read More: How to beat Koloktos in Skyward Sword HD

Once it’s taken enough damage, its tentacles grow mouths – literally. Cut them down with a Skyward Strike until it appears again, then shoot an arrow at its eye. Rinse and repeat until this phase is over.

Advertisement

Best strategy for phase two

Phase two starts when Tentalus starts destroying the ship deck. Look for a wooden crate and climb it to the upper level, avoiding falling objects along the way.

Read More: How to get the Hylian Shield in Skyward Sword HD

Defeat more of its tentacles with your sword until it roars – now is your chance to strike its eye again. Keep this up until the giant minster is finally defeated, awarding you with a Heart Container.

H/T: ZorZelda