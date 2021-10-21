How to get into Gerudo Town in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You won’t be able to progress the main story in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild unless you can get into Gerudo Town. Here’s what steps you need to take to infiltrate the Gerudo’s home.

If you want to take on Divine Beast Vah Naboris, you need to not only reach Gerudo Town in the desert but actually get inside too which is a lot harder than it sounds. You can’t just walk in.

Its residents, the Gerudo, are all female (vai) and simply will not allow men (voe) into their community. If you try to enter, the guards will throw you out – quite literally. Therefore, you have to take alternate methods to progress.

How to get into Gerudo Town in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

To get into Gerudo Town, you need to complete the Forbidden City Entry main story quest. Look for an NPC called Benja just outside the walls and speak to him to receive the quest. He’ll tell you that he’s seen a man successfully sneak into the town – find him.

From here, head north-east to Kara Kara Bazaar and find the Inn. Then, climb onto the roof via the ladders to find a male wearing Gerudo Clothes at the very top. They’ll sell you the set for 600 Rupees, which consists of the Gerudo Veil, Top, and Sirwal.

Equip all three pieces of clothing and make your way back south to Gerudo Town. You’ll now be able to enter, disguised as a vai, without the guards noticing you and kicking you out.

And there you have it! Now you know how to get into Gerudo Town in Breath of the Wild.

