How to beat The Imprisoned in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

While The Imprisoned may look terrifying because of its size, defeating it is a breeze if you’ve got a good strategy lined up. Here’s the best way to beat the gigantic monster in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in all three battles.

Reigning terror over the Sealed Grounds, The Imprisoned is hellbent on reaching the Sealed Temple so it can bring the Demon King, Demise, back to its original form.

Link encounters the giant beast three separate times throughout the game, each with a slightly different strategy than before. Make sure you bring Potions and a Fairy with you to give you a second wind should you need it.



How to beat The Imprisoned (first encounter) in Skyward Sword

Best strategy

After the fight starts, the monster will slowly begin to walk up the ramp to try and reach the Sealed Temple – you must stop it at all costs! Be very careful of its giant feet as you’ll sustain a fair chunk of damage should you get stomped on.

Hack at The Imprisoned’s toes one by one, breaking them all. Once they’re all bashed in, the beast will fall onto its back so be careful to avoid getting squashed as it lands on the ground.

Run around to its head and slash away at the spike. It’ll eventually stand up again, just rinse and repeat until it’s down.

How to beat The Imprisoned (second encounter) in Skyward Sword

Best strategy for phase one

The first phase in your second encounter is similar to the first fight with The Imprisoned, except the enemy now has giant arms as well as feet. It will try to climb up the sides of the hole to reach the Sealed Temple so take out its toes and attack the stake on its head until it enters the next phase.

Best strategy for phase two

In the second phase, the foe will slide up the wall of the pit. Fly up using the wind geysers and attack its head again until it falls down. Once it’s on its back, stab its chest using a Skyward Strike to finish it off for the second time.

How to beat The Imprisoned (third encounter) in Skyward Sword

Best strategy for phase one

Phase one of the final fight with The Imprisoned is exactly the same as the first part of the other encounters with it. Slash away at its toes and then attack the spike on its back once it falls down. Do this three times and it will literally fly into the air – bet you weren’t expecting that.

Best strategy for phase two

Use the Grooseanator to pelt the monster with a bomb to send it toppling to the ground. Then run around to its head and go nuts on the stake again until Groose reveals he can’t use his machine anymore.

Best strategy for phase three

Quickly run over to a wind geyser and float to the top of the pit to where Groose is waiting. Link will then become a human cannonball as he shoots you towards the giant foe. Once you’ve landed on its head, attack the spike again before performing a Skyward Strike to end the enemy for good.

