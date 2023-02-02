The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (AKA the long-awaited Breath of the Wild sequel) is almost here, so we’ve got all the info you need to pre-order it for Nintendo Switch.

It’s been four long years since the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced at E3 in 2019. Since then, there have been release date delays, a few epic trailers, and an official title reveal: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you’re eager to play Tears of the Kingdom on release day (May 12) you’ll probably want to pre-order it. Whether you’re looking for a physical version or a digital download, you’ll find out how to get your copy of the new Zelda game below.

Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Pre-orders aren’t available on the Nintendo eShop just yet, but that will be your place to go if you want a digital version of the game.

We’ll update this page when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom digital eShop pre-orders become available.

Are there any Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order bonuses?

There are currently no pre-order bonuses available for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This could always change as we get closer to release day, as the official Nintendo Store often has cool bonuses like keyrings or badges for their big games. We’ll update this page if anything gets announced.

Is there a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom special edition?

There are no special or deluxe editions available for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Of course, there’s always a chance that something could be announced closer to release. For reference, Breath of the Wild had a Limited Edition Box Set that featured a Master Sword figure and a soundtrack.

There have been rumors about a new Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

