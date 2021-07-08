All Heart Piece locations in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Heart Pieces are essential in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword as they increase Link’s life, meaning he can withstand more damage. Here’s how to find them all.

If you’re struggling to get through a certain dungeon or defeat a boss, it may be because Link’s health isn’t as high as it should be. You can increase it though, by collecting Heart Pieces hidden throughout Skyloft and the Surface.

There are 24 in the game, and the hero’s hearts increase by one for every four collected. Tucked away in secret chests, Goddess Cubes, and more, you’re going to need to find them all if you want to max out his health.

Where to find all Pieces of Heart in Skyward Sword

Heart Piece #1: Faron Woods

After crawling through a small tunnel, you’ll come across a ramp that leads up to a thin, winding cliff. Head up it and then make an immediate left.

You’ll come to a dead-end with a tightrope and the Piece of Heart on a small ridge on the other side. Walk across and claim your reward.

Heart Piece #2: Lumpy Pumpkin

While in the Sky, fly over to Pumpkin Landing and then head into the Lumpy Pumpkin. Various customers will tell you to be careful because Pumm, the owner, is very prideful of his giant chandelier.

Ignore this and roll into the wall a few times to cause it to crash down. You’ll get scolded beyond belief for it, but it’s worth it as you get a Piece of Heart.

Heart Piece #3: Goddess Chest #2

To make the chest appear, you need to activate the Goddess Cube in Faron Woods. It’s just outside of Skyview Temple. Give it a Skyward Strike and it’ll spawn the Goddess Chest.

Go to the Sky and head over to the Lumpy Pumpkin on Pumpkin Landing. It’s outside, around the side of the building.

Heart Piece #4: Skyview Temple

You can’t access this one until you’ve unlocked the Beetle. Once you have, go to the central room and around to the back of the giant bird statue to where a Heart Piece is trapped behind bars.

Look up and you’ll see a small opening. Use your Beetle to navigate through it and hit the crystal, opening the gate.

Heart Piece #5: Batreaux

After placing the Ruby Tablet in the Statue of the Goddess in Skyloft, Wryna will appear outside, frantic because her daughter is missing. Head to the graveyard to the southeast of town and interact with the gravestone closest to the tree.

You’ll find out the daughter, Kukiel, is with Batreaux, a friendly demon who asks you to bring him Gratitude Crystals. After collecting 10, go back and talk to him and he’ll give you the Piece of Heart. For all Gratitude Crystal locations, click here.

Heart Piece #6: Eldin Volcano

Travel through Eldin Volcano until you reach a lava river with a large bridge made of bones. From the bridge, turn right and you’ll see a cluster of platforms.

Climb up them until you reach the top and then run forward to collect your prize.

Heart Piece #7: Lanayru Desert

You need bombs for this one. After Fi tells you about hidden pathways beneath the sand, head to the northeast and along an invisible path until you see a cracked wall.

Blow it up and follow the narrow passage until you reach a chest with the Piece of Heart in it.

Heart Piece #8: Goddess Chest #12

In the north section of the Temple of Time, look for a Timeshift Stone next to a mining cart. Once activated, ride the cart over to Goddess Cube #12 and activate it with a Skyward Strike.

The Goddess Chest will appear on the highest cliff on Beedle’s Island, northeast of Skyloft.

Heart Piece #9: Fun Fun Island

This one is a fun one! Once you’ve found Dodoh’s lost wheel, you can participate in his Party Wheel mini-game. Link is shot out of a cannon and you need to fall through every ring, avoiding the balls.

Land on the multicolored section and you’ll be rewarded 50 Rupees and a Heart Piece.

Heart Piece #10: Lumpy Pumpkin

You can only collect this one once you’ve acquired the Goddess Harp. After breaking Pumm’s precious chandelier for Heart Piece #2, he will ask you to make up for it by running some errands. You’ll need an Empty Bottle for this – click here for the locations.

Once you’ve finished all the tasks, Link will play a song on his harp for the patrons of the Lumpy Pumpkin, and will then be rewarded with the Piece of Heart.

Heart Piece #11: Faron Woods

Once you’ve got some bombs, head back to Faron Woods and go to the southwest where you’ll find a wall with a huge crack in it.

You know what to do – blow that baby up and claim your reward.

Heart Piece #12: Goddess Chest #9

Goddess Cube #9 is in Eldin Volcano. Go to the northeast corner where you’ll see a huge sand slope. The Cube is sat on a ledge halfway down.

Once you’ve obtained the Water Dragon’s Scale after completing the Faron Woods Silent Realm, head to Skyloft. Jump into the river and swim through an underwater passage to the east to a storage shed. You’ll see the Goddess Chest here.

Heart Piece #13: Goddess Chest #14

Again, you need the Water Dragon’s Scale for this one. In Faron Woods, swim under the Great Tree and then exit outside. Turn left until you see Goddess Cube #14 in the distance. Float down with your Sailcloth and strike it.

To find the chest, head to a small island with mushrooms east of the Lanayru light beam. Skydive down onto a high ledge in the middle to the Heart Piece.

Heart Piece #14: In Zelda’s bedroom

After getting the Double Clawshots, head to Skyloft. Climb onto the roof of the Knight Academy and look for a chimney with a target on it that you can hook to.

Then crawl through the crawlspace and drop into Zelda’s bedroom. Open her closet for the Piece of Heart.

Heart Piece #15: On the Sandship

Once you’re on the main deck of the Sandship, climb the mast and use the pulleys to make your way to the back of the boat.

Look in the distance and you’ll see a wooden beam with a target on it. Hook to it and then drop down to a chest with Heart Piece #15 in it.

Heart Piece #16: Goddess Chest #21

Once you’ve beaten the Pirate Stronghold, head back to the entrance and turn around. You’ll spot a target you can Clawshot to. Make your way to the top and use a Skyward Strike on the Goddess Cube.

Make your way to the east side of Skyloft where you’ll see a cluster of floating platforms. Hook your way up them and you’ll find the Goddess Chest with the Heart Piece in.

Heart Piece #17: Fledge’s mini-game

You need to own the Bow for this one, which you get on the Sandship. Once you’ve beaten the Fledge’s Strength side quest, he’ll open up an archery mini-game by the Sparring Hall in Skyloft.

Score over 600 points in his game and he’ll reward you with a Piece of Heart.

Heart Piece #18: Fire Sanctuary

After getting the Mogma Mitts, head to the northwestern section of the Fire Sanctuary. You’ll spot a patch of dirt on the ground – dig through to find a Mogma underground.

Read More: Where to find all Gratitude Crystals in Skyward Sword

Once you catch up to him, he’ll gift you with Heart Piece #18.

Heart Piece #19: Volcano Summit

Once you’ve left the Fire Sanctuary, turn to the left and you’ll find some patches of dirt. Use your Mogma Mitts to dig into the middle one.

Walk forward and you’ll see the Heart Piece on a platform surrounded by some Fairies which you can bottle for a second wind.

Heart Piece #20: Goddess Chest #24

Go to the Volcano Summit and make your way to the waterfall area. There will be a ledge you can dive off. Do so and then use your Sailcloth to glide to the Goddess Cube by the pillar.

Back in the Sky, head to the Thunderhead. Go southwest to Bug Rock and then drop down to a wooden platform with the chest.

Heart Piece #21: Shipyard mini-game

After beating the Sandship, go back to the Shipyard in the Lanayru Sand Sea. Speak to Gortram who has now opened up the Rickety Coaster mini-game.

Beat the Expert level of the game and the Goron will reward your efforts with the Heart Piece.

Heart Piece #22: Sealed Grounds

After beating The Imprisoned, go back to the Sealed Temple. Outside, you’ll spot Gorko the Goron and a swarm of Blessed Butterflies. Play the Goddess Harp and a Goddess Wall will appear.

Speak to Gorko and he’ll give you a riddle that hints at a certain shape. Draw the shape on the Wall and talk to him again. He’ll give you Heart Piece #22.

Heart Piece #23: Beedle’s Air Shop

Partway into the game, after you’ve purchased many items at Beedle’s Air Shop, the shopkeeper will sell Piece of Heart #23 for 1,600 Rupees.

While this may seem like a lot of money, if you complete his Horned Colossus Beetle side quest, he’ll offer the Heart to you for half price.

Heart Piece #24: Thunder Dragon’s Lightning Round

Once you’ve completed the Thunder Dragon part of the Song of the Hero, speak to Lanayru again in Lanayru Gorge. He will now have the Lightning Round mini-game to take part in.

Defeat four bosses in a row and then quit the mini-game and he’ll give you the last Heart Piece as your prize.

