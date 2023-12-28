Knowing which armor sets offer the best protection, strength, and mystical abilities is crucial for any warrior looking to conquer the nine realms. This article uncovers the finest armors in God of War Ragnarok, tailored for every playstyle from the aggressive berserker to the strategic defender.

Navigating through the treacherous paths of Midgard, Alfheim, or any mythical realms demands more than brute strength and divine weapons. Kratos’ journey is fraught with perilous challenges, where the right armor set can turn the tide of battle.

Whether you seek to maximize your damage output, enhance your magical prowess, or simply survive the toughest foes, there’s an armor set in God of War Ragnarok designed for your needs.

Best Armor Sets in God of War Ragnarok

This comprehensive guide delves into the best armor sets available in the game, detailing their strengths, weaknesses, and the scenarios where they shine brightest. Prepare to arm yourself with knowledge as mighty as Mjolnir and sharp as the Blades of Chaos.

Ares Armor Set

The Ares Armor Set is a formidable choice for players in New Game Plus. Available after completing “Surviving Fimbulwinter,” this set embodies the wrath and power of the Greek God of War. It includes the Cuirass, Gauntlets, and War Belt of Ares, each enhancing Kratos’ combat prowess.

At Level 10, the Cuirass offers Strength of 100 and Defense of 80, while the Gauntlets and War Belt further boost Strength and Defense, respectively. The set’s unique perks, “Rage of Ares” and “Enraged Might,” enhance Rage hits and damage output, making it ideal for aggressive combat strategies.

Berserker Armor Set

The Berserker Armor Set is a formidable choice, harmonizing strength and versatility. At Level 10, the Cuirass boosts a staggering Strength of 100, coupled with 60 in Runic, Vitality, Cooldown, and Luck, complemented by a Defense of 40.

The Gauntlets and Waist Guard further amplify these stats, with the Gauntlets offering Strength of 113 and the Waist Guard providing an impressive Defense of 144. This set is crowned with the Soulless Warrior, Assault, and Rebuke perks, making it a balanced choice for a variety of combat scenarios.

Raven Tears Armor Set

The Raven Tears Armor Set is a beacon of resilience for warriors who value endurance. Its Cuirass peaks at a Defense of 160 and Strength of 70 at Level 10, accompanied by a Luck of 70, providing unparalleled durability.

The Bracers and Girdle reinforce Kratos with a combined Defense of 194 and additional Strength. Its unique perks, Healing Mist and Efficacy, make this set a life-saver in prolonged battles, ensuring Kratos remains a formidable force against the toughest of foes.

Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set

Embodying the fiery spirit of Surtr himself, Surtr’s Scorched Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok is tailored for the aggressive fighter. At level 10, the Cuirass alone offers a Strength of 120 and Defense of 100 at Level 10, along with a Vitality of 70.

The Arm and Girdle pieces elevate these attributes, with the Arm granting a remarkable Strength of 138. The set’s perks, Preemptive Strike and Aggressor’s Resolve, enhance Kratos’ offensive capabilities, making him an unstoppable force in the heat of battle.

Guiding Light Armor Set

The Guiding Light Armor Set, reminiscent of Tyr’s Lost Unity Armor, is a treasure trove of Luck and Strength. At Level 10, the Breastplate provides Strength and Luck at 100 each, paired with a Defense of 80.

The Gauntlets and Waist Guard further fortify these stats, ensuring Kratos is well-equipped for any challenge. Its perks, Weapon Blessing and Fortune’s Strike, infuse Kratos’ attacks with the unpredictability and power of luck, turning the tide of battles in unexpected ways.

Lunda’s Lost Armor Set

Lunda’s Lost Armor Set is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, offering a potent mix of stats and unique abilities. The Cuirass at Level 10 boasts Strength and Defense at 100 each, along with Runic and Luck at 40 and 80 respectively.

The Bracers and Belt add to these stats, making Kratos a powerhouse in combat. The set’s unique poison ability and perks, Vanir Poison and Prey Upon Poison, make it incredibly effective against formidable adversaries, reducing their power and giving Kratos the upper hand.

Dragon Scaled Armor Set

Forged from the remnants of dragons, the Dragon Scaled Armor Set is as majestic as it is powerful. The Breastplate at Level 10 offers a remarkable 140 in both Strength and Defense.

The Bracers and Girdle complement these stats, making Kratos a formidable opponent in both offense and defense. The set’s perks, Dragon’s Fury and Dragon’s Rebuke, enhance Kratos’ shield abilities, turning defense into a deadly counterattack.

Fate Breaker Armor Set

The Fate Breaker Armor Set is among the finest in God of War Ragnarok, which is designed for those who embrace the Spartan Rage. Its Shoulder Guard at Level 10 offers a balanced mix of Strength, Defense, Vitality, and Luck, with values of 100, 80, 90, and 30, respectively.

The Wraps and Belt further enhance these attributes, making Kratos an unstoppable force in battle. The set’s perks, Raging Aftermath and Raging Fury, amplify the benefits of Spartan Rage, turning Kratos’ fury into a devastating advantage.

Zeus Armor Set

The Zeus Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok, exclusive to New Game Plus, epitomizes high-risk, high-reward gameplay. Unlocked through post-game challenges, it dramatically boosts Kratos’ Melee and Runic damage but at the cost of increased damage received. The set’s unique perk, Divine Edge, amplifies Melee and Runic Damage by 40% while increasing incoming damage by 100%, with the potential to stack further.

Each piece of the set, including the War Belt, Gauntlets, and Cuirass of Zeus, is automatically at Power Level 10, eliminating the need for upgrades. Specifically, the Cuirass offers Strength and Defense of 100 each, and Runic of 80, while the Gauntlets and War Belt provide additional Strength, Defense, and Runic boosts.

Each armor set in God of War Ragnarok offers a unique blend of power, defense, and magical abilities, catering to different playstyles and strategies. Choose the one that resonates with your approach to conquer the mythical realms and write your own saga in the annals of Norse legend.