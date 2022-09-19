Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Sunstone Fragment locations

Finding the Sunstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a particularly challenging quest to complete, as you’ll need to know specific locations and timings. Here’s where to find them.

Mother Gothel starts her quest lines with a questionable act of unleashing a curse on Dreamlight Valley, again. After destroying it she seems to quickly be fixated on tracking down the Sunstone. Naturally, it is your job to help her.

As you progress through your friendship with Mother Gothel in this life-sim game, she will eventually ask you to locate the three Sunstone Fragments. They can be particularly tricky to find, especially since they only appear at certain times of the day.

We’ve compiled a guide below with details on how you can find them and when they become available.

Sunstone Fragment at Sunlit Plateau: Morning

Disney / Gameloft Head to the Sunlit Plateau in the morning to find this Sunstone Fragment.

The first Sunstone Fragment can be found in the Sunlit Plateau. You will need to have unlocked this region to start the quest. It can be unlocked for 7,000 Dreamlight.

Once you’ve unlocked the Sunlit Plateau you will need to wait until morning, which is thought to be between 5 AM and 11 AM. The Sunstones can only be found at specific times of the day so you’ll need to plan your quest hunting accordingly.

Between these times, head to the south of the Sunlit Plateau and look for the curve in the river. Once there the Sunstone Fragment will be waiting for you.

Sunstone Fragment at Glade of Trust: Midday

Disney / Gameloft Head to the northwest tree in the Glade of Trust for this Sunstone Fragment.

One of the Sunstone Fragments is located in the Glade of Trust, which can be unlocked for 5,000 Dreamlight. However, you should already have access to it as you need to have unlocked this location to gain access to Mother Gothel.

This Sunstone Fragment is available in the middle of the day. This is thought to be between 11 AM and 5 PM.

Head into the northwest part of the Glade of Trust, near the large tree. Floating next to the giant tree will be the Sunstone Fragment.

Sunstone Fragment at Forest of Valor: Night

Disney / Gameloft Look to the right of Anna’s house at night to find this Sunstone Fragment.

The last Sunstone Fragment is available in the Forest of Valor. This region can be unlocked for 3,000 Dreamlight.

The Sunstone Fragment will only be available during the night, which is thought to be between 10 PM and 5 PM.

When you are in the Forest of Valor at night, head to the southeast part of the region, to the right of Anna’s original house location. The last Sunstone Fragment will be floating between two trees.

That’s how you can find all three Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re stuck on other aspects, take a look at some of these guides:

