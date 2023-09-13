How to get Litwick, Lampent & Chandelure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has added Litwick, Lampent, and Chandelure to the game. Here we’ll show you where to find Litwick and how to evolve it.

The Kitakami region has opened its doors in the Teal Mask DLC, which adds a load of new and returning monsters to Scarlet and Violet.

One of the returning Pokemon on the list for players to hunt down is Litwick, which eventually evolves into Chandelure with a tricky method.

Let’s take a look at how to get Litwick in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, when it evolves into Lampent, and how to get its final form.

Where to find Litwick in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Nintendo Here’s where to find Litwick in Pokemon Scarlet Violet.

Litwick, the Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon, is now available to catch – thanks to the Teal Mask DLC. Trainers can find Litwick around the Infernal Pass in the Kitakami region.

How to evolve Timburr into Lampent and Chandelure

Litwick will evolve into Lampent at level 41 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, just like other games the Pokemon has featured in.

If you’re looking to evolve Lampent into Chandelure, you’re going to need a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Check out our guide here to find the Dusk Stone and all other special stone items in Paldea.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Litwick and its evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

