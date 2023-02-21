How to get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a paid currency to allow players the chance to purchase items, skins, and more – but Moonstones can be rather expensive. So, here’s how to get these Moonstones for free in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Moonstones are further ingraining themselves into Disney Dreamlight Valley, being part of the Item shop, Star Path, and more. While this addition has caused some controversy among players of the game, it seems like the paid currency is here to stay.

Luckily, there are ways to get hold of some Moonstones without needing to spend anything, allowing those concerned about the price and microtransactions the chance to bypass it entirely. So, here are all the ways you can get Moonstone for free in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Free Moonstone Chests

Disney / Gameloft Daily chests will give you some easy Moonstones without having to spend anything.

The easiest way to get free Moonstones is to capitalize on the daily Moonstone chests that place themselves randomly around the village.

These chests, looking blue rather than the traditional green, will give you 50 Moonstones upon opening. While it’s not tons, they will quickly add up, especially if you’re playing every day.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path Moonstones

Disney / Gameloft This requires a little work to complete your Star Path duties but it’s well worth it.

While this method isn’t as easy as just finding a chest, working through the Star Path will grant you a considerable amount of free Moonstones, perhaps lining yourself up for the Premium Star Path in the next update.

You can get up to 2,000 Moonstones by completing the Star Path duties and cashing in on the Moonstone rewards. We recommend heading through the Star Path and grabbing the items or clothing you want then working towards the Moonstone. After all, there’s plenty of time to complete the quests.

So, there you have it, that's all the ways to get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

