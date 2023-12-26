The Finals players demand action against cheaters ruining ranked games

Though The Finals has been incredibly well-received across the board & the game’s launch saw its player count instantly rocket to Steam’s top 10, cheaters have been a big problem since day 1. And it only seems to be getting worse.

The Finals has been a refreshing title for those in the FPS market looking for something new. Its long TTK combined with old-school, high-recoil weapons, and fluid movement is a combination that no other game presents, and it heavily rewards those who are skilled enough to land their shots. However, some have found the aim assist to be a little aggressive on controller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, that also opens the door for cheaters to thrive in a game like this. And thrive they have, with players complaining about cheaters as far back as the game’s beta and into the game’s launch.

A Redditor baited someone into sending them a sort of demo reel for the cheats they were trying to sell, showing off just how far some people will go to get some wins.

The Finals players demand solutions as cheaters wreak havoc

The thing about The Finals is that the game has no killcams and, as a result, it can be difficult to see whether or not someone is hacking from their POV.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And, while some cheats like wallhacks can be a bit more innocuous and are possible to hide, the sort of cheats many of those playing The Finals have run into leave nothing up for debate.

One Redditor by the name of Nieoh got a demo reel from a cheater who rolled one of their matches after claiming they’d be interested in getting boosted or buying some cheats.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Wallhacks like those present in a game like, say, MW3, are still a problem. However, there’s a big difference between someone having the advantage in a gunfight and winning unfairly and someone instantly killing everyone in the lobby. Cheats aren’t healthy for a multiplayer game in general, but aggressive cheats of this nature ruin the game for everyone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of that, apparently, this cheater was promoting their services right in their IGN: “I conned him into thinking I’d buy his cheats and this was his showcase video. I had another post about it but the mods of this thread removed it. He was promoing boosts with aimbot in his ign,” claimed OP.

They continued in another comment, “Ever since I hit high gold/plat, I see [cheaters] more than I don’t see them. I had a run today where I played 6 ranked tournaments and 5 of them had one of these guys. This video is a result of that run actually lol.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another video from a week before the above clip was posted shows what it looks like to be on the other side of this aimbot madness.

In all fairness to the developers, they’ve been keeping people updated in their Discord as they fight this ongoing battle with cheaters.

They claim they’re, “in this for the long haul,” and that they plan to clean up the game. It remains to be seen how those efforts unfold and if the folks at Embark can clean up the game before mounting frustrations begin to drive players away.