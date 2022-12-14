How to craft Asphalt in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Definition of a Hero quest guide

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

You’ll need to craft Asphalt and a plethora of other resources to complete the Definition of a Hero quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so here’s everything you need to know to help Buzz explore what it means to be a hero.

The quests are among one of the best aspects of this cozy game. They’re filled with crafting, cooking, and exploring, allowing players to truly get the most out of Disney Dreamlight Valley. In the game’s most recent Toy Story update, Buzz, Woody, and Stitch were added, granting fans more quests to complete.

One of these quests is Buzz’s Definition of a Hero. While it’s undeniably enjoyable, the quest is filled with different crafting recipes that can sometimes be a little confusing.

So, we’ve compiled a guide describing every step you need to take during this quest, including how to get Asphalt and where to find those finicky flowers.

Contents

Reach friendship level 10 with Buzz

Disney / Gameloft Buzz feels bad for his treatment of Ursula and aims to make up for it in this quest.

To get access to the Definition of a Hero quest you’ll need to reach level 10 friendship with Buzz Lightyear. This can be done by giving him loved gifts, speaking to him every day, and hanging out whenever you’re going about your day in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve done this, speak to Buzz and he’ll express his regret regarding his treatment of Ursula. Follow him as he apologizes and then speak to him again. He’ll ask you to make some Space Ranger Badges to celebrate some of the heroes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft the Space Ranger Badges

To make the Space Ranger Badges you’ll be told to use three different ingredients:

3 Iron

3 Fabric

3 Vials of Blue Ink

These ingredients can be a little tricky if you’re not too sure how to make them, especially the Vials of Blue Ink. Iron Ingots can be found by combining five iron ores while fabric uses five cotton. The Vials are a little more complicated so we’ve detailed how to make them below:

1 Empty Vial (3 Glass)

2 Blue Hydrangeas (Dazzle Beach)

3 Blueberries (Forest of Valor/ Dazzle Beach)

Once you have all the ingredients, craft the badges at the crafting station and you’ll move on to the next stage of the quest. It’s worth noting you may want to get more sand than needed for the glass as it’s used in the Dreamlight Valley Asphalt recipe later on.

Deliver them to Remy, Moana, and Scar

With the Space Ranger Badges created, you’ll then need to give them to some Dreamlight Valley heroes. The three characters you need to find are Remy, Moana, and Scar.

Hand them their badges and Buzz’s redemption will almost be complete. Until he asks you to help him create a fitting opening ceremony for these new Space Rangers.

Craft Asphalt and a Blue and Silver Balloon Arch

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need plenty of flowers and sand to make Asphalt and a Balloon Arch.

No opening ceremony is complete without a path to walk down and a great balloon arch. So, naturally, it’s your job to create an Asphalt path and a beautiful Blue and Silver Balloon Arch.

To make the Balloon Arch you’ll need:

10 Iron Ingots (50 Iron Ore)

20 Blue Falling Penstemons (Plaza)

20 Blue Star Lillies (Forest of Valor)

20 Blue Marsh Milkweed (Glade of Trust)

To make 20 Asphalt you need:

20 Sand (Dazzle Beach)

20 Pebble (Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau & Forgotten Lands)

20 Coal Ore (Everywhere)

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients for Asphalt and the Balloon Arch, craft the required amount and you’ll be ready for the final step of the quest.

Place the resources around Buzz’s RV

Disney / Gameloft Be careful when organizing the opening ceremony so you don’t overlap items.

The last step you need to take when finishing off Buzz’s friendship quests is to set up the opening ceremony around Buzz’s RV.

There’s no specific way to place the items but be sure to leave enough room for Buzz’s Buffet Table when he gives you that. Place all three items and the quest will be complete.

That's how you can craft Asphalt in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as how to complete the Definition of a Hero quest for Buzz Lightyear.

