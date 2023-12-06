How to complete Something Comes A’Knocking quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looking to complete Something Comes A’Knocking in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Well, here’s a handy walkthrough so you can get everyone’s favorite Pumpkin King into your Valley.

Most quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley either give you a handy walkthrough in the game, or leave you to solve a few puzzles, but the Something Comes A’Knocking quest is a lot more challenging. Instead of leaving hints in the quest hub, you’re left trying to work out what to do next.

So, to help you solve the rather mysterious quest and eventually unlock the highly anticipated Jack Skellington in your Valley, here’s how to complete the Something Comes A’Knocking quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to do Something Comes A’Knocking in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Find a Matryoshka doll

To start the Something Comes A’Knocking quest, you’ll first need to find a Matryoshka doll. We found ours in the Plaza and another in the Peaceful Meadow, but from what we’ve seen, they appear to spawn randomly.

Once you find one, the quest will begin and you’ll need to speak to Merlin. He’ll explain that it’s likely that someone’s trying to come to the Valley but is having a little trouble manifesting.

Investigate the odd tree in the Forgotten Lands

After chatting to Merlin, you’ll need to head to the Forgotten Lands to ‘survey’ for any anomalies. Once in there, you’ll likely find a large brown tree with a pumpkin carved in the bark, which many will recognize from the Nightmare Before Christmas films.

Interact with it and it’ll highlight that you need to place something inside the tree. If you have a Matryoshka doll in your inventory, it will be lit up, so place that in there. Now, it’ll look like nothing has happened initially, but you may notice the carving slowly regain color.

Disney / Gameloft

Find all four Matryoshka dolls

All you need to do now is find all four Matryoshka dolls and place them in the tree. Again, they appear randomly, but we recommend looking in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, as that’s where most seem to be appearing. Although we found our last doll in the Glade of Trust.

Speak to Jack Skellington

Once you’ve put all four dolls into the tree, you’ll unlock Jack Skellington. Then, all you need to do is speak to him and place his house down to fully welcome him in. Building his home will only cost 5,000 Star Coins, so most should be able to build it with ease.

With that, the quest is complete.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete Something Comes A’Knocking in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While looking for those Matryoshka dolls and unlocking Jack Skellingon, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

