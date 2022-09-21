Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay and cross-progression?

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay? Find out whether the colorful life-sim has crossplay between PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has proven incredibly popular amongst life-sim and Disney fans alike. The game enables players to embark on quests, build their own homes, and engage with iconic Disney and Pixar characters.

However, those looking to enhance their adventure will be wondering whether Disney Dreamlight Valley has crossplay and cross-progression. Well, fortunately, our hub has the answer to both of these questions.

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay?

No, unfortunately, Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t currently support cross-play. This means you won’t be able to play with other players across other platforms. However, the developers have announced that online multiplayer will be coming to the game eventually.

This news was announced via the official Disney Dreamlight Valley FAQ, which outlines that the game’s community “will be leveraged for the construction of the multiplayer features.” Quite when the multiplayer will be added remains to be seen, but it could lead to crossplay between platforms in the future.

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have cross-progression?

Yes, Disney Dreamlight Valley features cross-progression. This means players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC can share save data between platforms.

If you wish to enable cross-progression, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up Disney Dreamlight Valley. Select the “Cloud Save” option from the main menu. Sign into your Gameloft account. Load your save on any of the devices you wish to play on.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a Gameloft account to enable cross-save progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so be sure to make one to enjoy the full benefits of this feature.

There you have it, everything you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Be sure you check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley page for all the latest news and information on the life-sim adventure game.

