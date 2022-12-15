How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards (December)

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Like many other games, Genshin Impact players can earn free rewards through Prime Gaming. With Primogems, Fragile Resin, Mora, and more up for grabs, here’s how to claim your free rewards on PC, mobile, and PS5.

The Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Rewards for December are finally live, which means Travelers can get their hands on some free Primogems and other in-game goodies. Gaining access to Primogems is incredibly important, especially for those that wish to roll on Genshin Impact’s current banner.

After all, gaining access to the best characters in the game can greatly increase your performance in the Spiral Abyss and end-game content. So, if you’re wondering how you can get your hands on this month’s Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

HoYoverse Claiming Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards is simple.

Claiming Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards is incredibly easy and only takes a few steps, making it extremely useful for Travelers looking to get some free items. Make sure you follow all the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Head over to the official Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Rewards page.

Click the “Get in-game content” button.

Sign into your Amazon Prime account.

If done correctly, you’ll be given a unique redeem code that you enter to gain access to the Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Rewards.

Once you have gained access to your Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Code, then use these simple steps below:

Go to the official HoYoverse gift website. Log in with your HoYoverse account that’s linked to your Genshin Impact account. Then select your server from the drop-down list. Input your character name and paste in your unique Prime Gaming code.

After you’ve redeemed the code, simply log into Genshin Impact and open the in-game mail from the main menu. You should see a letter where you can claim your rewards.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards (December)

HoYoverse Genshin Impact Twitch Prime rewards offer plenty of in-game items.

The first Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards for December have dropped, giving players the following free goodies:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

60 Primogems

x8 Hero’s Wit

x5 Northern Apple Stew

Additionally, any player that redeems four or more drops out of the eight drops will receive a custom in-game reward at the end of the campaign.

You have until December 28, 2022, to redeem the first code in-game before it will expire. There are a total of eight Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards, so be sure to check back here regularly to see what the latest free items are.

Past Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

July 2021: 60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Mushroom Pizza

60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Mushroom Pizza August 2021: 1x Fragile Resin, 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 20,000 Mora

1x Fragile Resin, 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 20,000 Mora September 2021 (part 1): 60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup

60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup September 2021 (part 2): 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora

1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora October 2021: 60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter, 40,000 Mora

60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter, 40,000 Mora November 2021 (part 1): 1x Fragile Resin, , 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 20,000 Mora, 5x Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter

1x Fragile Resin, , 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 20,000 Mora, 5x Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter November 2021 (part 2): 60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Bamboo Shoot Soup

60x Primogems, 8x Hero’s Wit, 5x Bamboo Shoot Soup December 2021: 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards. For more news and guides, make sure to check out our Genshin Impact page.

Article continues after ad

How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates | All Genius Invokation TCG cards