How to change & equip skins in The Finals

The Finals has a wide selection of skins in-game that change player appearances. Here’s how to change and equip skins in the game.

Much like other FPS titles, The Finals offers varying levels of customization, letting players make their characters feel unique as they dominate the game show.

Players can change their weapon skins and adjust their character’s physical appearance via a selection of preset options.

The most visible form of customization is the in-game skins, and if you’re looking to flex your inventory, here’s what you need to know on how to change and equip skins in The Finals.

Embark Studios

How to change & equip character skins in The Finals

To change and equip skins in The Finals, simply follow these instructions:

When in the main menu, select Contestants . This will display a menu with six slots to choose from, three that should already be filled with each of the playable classes, and three empty slots. The Finals lets players create up to six custom classes, with the empty slots letting you choose which class you want to play (Light, Medium, Heavy).

. Once you select your build, select Edit on the right side of the screen, and then navigate to Style .

on the right side of the screen, and then navigate to . The first category will say Outfits , and that’s where you can change skins. When in the Outfits category, select whichever skin you want to use, and hit Equip on the right side of the screen.

, and that’s where you can change skins.

New Outfits are unlocked via the battle pass or the in-game shop for a price. Scrolling through them, they get increasingly wild, but it’s all about the style points on the battlefield.

Embark Studios

How to change & equip weapon skins in The Finals

At the moment, there’s a bug that prevents players from equipping skins conventionally. The standard way would be selecting Equipment, and then customizing your skins in this menu.

To avoid this bug, follow the below steps:

When in the main menu, select Contestants , and then hit Edit .

, and then hit . In the Loadout tab, select your weapon and hit Customize underneath it. From there, you can equip weapon skins, charms, and stickers.

tab, select your weapon and hit underneath it.

Weapon skins are unlocked via a few different methods, such as leveling up a gun through repeated use, in the battle pass, or via the in-game shop. If you’re a Twitch viewer, make sure to watch participating channels to earn unique in-game skins as well.

That’s all you need to know on how to change and equip skins in The Finals. Make sure to stay up to date with the rest of Dexerto’s coverage related to The Finals.

