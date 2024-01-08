The Finals lets you stylish dominate your foes in-game, with a wide range of cosmetics and appearances to make your contestant feel like your own. Here’s what you need to know on how to change your appearance in The Finals.

Since its explosive debut, The Finals has caught the FPS scene by storm due to its successful blend of teamplay, fast-paced action, and a dash of Battlefield mechanics.

Outside of the core gameplay, there’s a decent amount of customization options players can explore. Across three classes and twenty weapons, players will discover the standard suite of customization options like weapon skins, charms, and more.

As the saying goes, look good, feel good, so here’s what you need to know on how to change your appearance in The Finals.

How to change appearance in The Finals

To be clear, this guide will cover how to change your character’s appearance, not how to change your outfit. It may sound similar, but The Finals lets you change your character’s physical appearance via a decent selection of options versus solely changing cosmetic appearance.

Speaking of, here’s the steps you’ll want to follow:

When in the main menu, select Contestants . This will display a menu with six slots to choose from, three that should already be filled with each of the playable classes, and three empty slots. In The Finals, you can create up to six custom classes, with the empty slots letting you choose which class you want to play (Light, Medium, Heavy).

. Once you select your build, select Edit on the right side of the screen, and then navigate to Style.

From there, you’ll see a menu with over 17 customization slots, letting you change areas like the character’s body type, eye color, hair, face, and more. Selecting Outfits grants the ability to change skins to what you have unlocked.

As you play the game, more cosmetics are earned via the battle pass or by spending real currency via the item shop.

That’s everything you need to know on how to change your appearance in The Finals. Stay up to date with the rest of our coverage related to the game so you can get the edge over the competition.

