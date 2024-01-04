The Finals community bash “boring” item shop cosmetics

The Finals community has called out devs over the “boring” state of the cosmetic store, with many calling for changes.

The Finals store refresh is here and it has brought with it several cosmetics for weapons, character skins, and bundles. Like most multiplayer games, cosmetics help players showcase their love for certain weapons and classes.

Players can currently earn cosmetics and Multibucks through the game’s battle pass, which is leveled through playing. However, The Finals community isn’t happy with the current store cosmetics, with many calling them “boring” when compared to other BR titles.

The Finals community slams “boring” cosmetics

“It kind of baffles me how bare the store is,” commented one player on The Finals Reddit page. “How do you not release with a ton of cosmetics if that’s the only way you make money? There’s hardly anything on the store. And now is the time when they’ll have the biggest and most enthusiastic player base, so it seems like they’re squandering the chance to cash in on the game. Very strange strategy.”

One of the biggest issues stems from the fact that the current cosmetics are rather lacking, with many just being simple reskins and color changes. “Woke up lowkey hype to see what the store had. I open store and see a ballerina outfit and the MAC-11 I bought already for cheaper than what I bought it for,” said a frustrated player.

“Like are we serious a ballerina outfit? Bro, like what the fuck, this is equivalent to PUBGs store. The beta had f*cking awesome skins in it, man, bring us those or maybe just 1.”

Others have also been keen to highlight just how “boring” the current interaction of cosmetics are, when compared to other battle royales. “The store has been the only thing that has disappointed me so far,” replied one player.

“Crazy of them to not have had a ton of shop ideas in the mix pre-release and have that store cycled at least every 72 hours. The skins have all been boring at best and they could be making some serious money.”

Hopefully Embark Studios can wow The Finals fans with future cosmetic releases, so if the current store rotation does strike your fancy, you may be better off holding onto your Multibucks for now.