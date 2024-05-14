How to get Lotus in Hades 2

Hades 2 requires you to collect a bunch of resources to advance further in the story and Lotus is one such resource in the game that can be found early on. Here’s how you can get it.

Lotus is a Raegant in Hades 2 similar to the Fate Fabric used to perform incantations. It unlocks a plethora of incantations requiring one or more than one Lotus.

That being said. acquiring this valuable resource might prove to be a bit tricky as it involves taking down a boss so here’s everything you need to know on how to get Lotus and where to use it.

Where to get Lotus in Hades 2

Supergiant Games Lotus spawns randomly in Oceanus.

If you’re aiming to acquire Lotus in Hades 2, it’s a challenging but rewarding process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get it:

Lotus can be found in the region called Oceanus . To get to this region you will have to defeat Hecate in Erebus who also happens to be the first boss of the game.

. To get to this region you will have to who also happens to be the first boss of the game. As you progress through Oceanus , you’ll come across Lotus flowers you can gather.

, you’ll come across Lotus flowers you can gather. The number of Lotus flowers you gather in one run can vary as these items are randomly generated typically ranging between one to three.

You can do multiple runs if you don’t end up finding Lotus. Collecting Lotus also doesn’t require you to have a Gathering Tool making the process much easier.

How to use Lotus in Hades 2

The primary use of Lotus is to perform incantations. Here is a table detailing all the uses of Lotus in Hades 2:

