How to get Lotus in Hades 2

How to get Lotus in Hades 2Supergiant Games
Hades 2 requires you to collect a bunch of resources to advance further in the story and Lotus is one such resource in the game that can be found early on. Here’s how you can get it.
Lotus is a Raegant in Hades 2 similar to the Fate Fabric used to perform incantations. It unlocks a plethora of incantations requiring one or more than one Lotus.
That being said. acquiring this valuable resource might prove to be a bit tricky as it involves taking down a boss so here’s everything you need to know on how to get Lotus and where to use it.
Where to get Lotus in Hades 2
If you’re aiming to acquire Lotus in Hades 2, it’s a challenging but rewarding process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get it:
- Lotus can be found in the region called Oceanus. To get to this region you will have to defeat Hecate in Erebus who also happens to be the first boss of the game.
- As you progress through Oceanus, you’ll come across Lotus flowers you can gather.
- The number of Lotus flowers you gather in one run can vary as these items are randomly generated typically ranging between one to three.
- You can do multiple runs if you don’t end up finding Lotus. Collecting Lotus also doesn’t require you to have a Gathering Tool making the process much easier.
How to use Lotus in Hades 2
The primary use of Lotus is to perform incantations. Here is a table detailing all the uses of Lotus in Hades 2:
|Incantation
|Ingredients required
|Effect
|Kindred Keepsakes
|Lotus x1
Limestone x4
Moly
|Melinoe can swap Keepsakes after defeating a boss.
|Circles of Protection
|Lotus x1
Moly x1
Mandrake x1
|Unlocks Warding Circles in Erebus.
|Rite of Vapor-Cleansing
|Lotus x2
Moly x2
Nightshade x2
|Access to hot springs in Crossroads; Wretched Broker sells Bath Salts.
|Cleansing of Fountain-Waters
|Lotus x1
Moly x1
Moly x1
|Fountains provide 10% more healing.
|Faith of Familiar Spirits
|Lotus x1
Nectar x2
|Grants Witch’s Delight to turn a trusted beast into an Animal Familiar.
|Briny Lifespring
|Limestone x3
Lotus x3
|Unlocks a healing area in Oceanus with Melinoe.
|Rich Soil
|Lotus x3
|Constructs two additional soil plots for planting seeds.
|Observance of Gaia’s Secrets
|Lotus x7
Moly x7
Moss x7
|Increases chances of acquiring extra resources while gathering.
|Unraveling a Fateful Bond
|Lotus x2
Nightshade x2
Moss x2
Thalamus x2
|Prevents passive health loss on surface level
|Beast-loved Morsel
|Stardust x1
Lotus x2
|Cooks two Witch’s Delight that can be used for bonding with Animal Familiars.
