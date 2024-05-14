Gaming

How to get Lotus in Hades 2

Melvin Mathew
Finding Lotus in Hades 2Supergiant Games

Hades 2 requires you to collect a bunch of resources to advance further in the story and Lotus is one such resource in the game that can be found early on. Here’s how you can get it.

Lotus is a Raegant in Hades 2 similar to the Fate Fabric used to perform incantations. It unlocks a plethora of incantations requiring one or more than one Lotus.

That being said. acquiring this valuable resource might prove to be a bit tricky as it involves taking down a boss so here’s everything you need to know on how to get Lotus and where to use it.

Where to get Lotus in Hades 2

Lotus in Hades 2Supergiant Games
Lotus spawns randomly in Oceanus.

If you’re aiming to acquire Lotus in Hades 2, it’s a challenging but rewarding process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get it:

  • Lotus can be found in the region called Oceanus. To get to this region you will have to defeat Hecate in Erebus who also happens to be the first boss of the game.
  • As you progress through Oceanus, you’ll come across Lotus flowers you can gather.
  • The number of Lotus flowers you gather in one run can vary as these items are randomly generated typically ranging between one to three.
  • You can do multiple runs if you don’t end up finding Lotus. Collecting Lotus also doesn’t require you to have a Gathering Tool making the process much easier.

How to use Lotus in Hades 2

The primary use of Lotus is to perform incantations. Here is a table detailing all the uses of Lotus in Hades 2:

IncantationIngredients requiredEffect
Kindred KeepsakesLotus x1
Limestone x4
Moly		Melinoe can swap Keepsakes after defeating a boss.
Circles of ProtectionLotus x1
Moly x1
Mandrake x1		Unlocks Warding Circles in Erebus.
Rite of Vapor-CleansingLotus x2
Moly x2
Nightshade x2		Access to hot springs in Crossroads; Wretched Broker sells Bath Salts.
Cleansing of Fountain-WatersLotus x1
Moly x1
Moly x1		Fountains provide 10% more healing.
Faith of Familiar SpiritsLotus x1
Nectar x2		Grants Witch’s Delight to turn a trusted beast into an Animal Familiar.
Briny LifespringLimestone x3
Lotus x3		Unlocks a healing area in Oceanus with Melinoe.
Rich SoilLotus x3Constructs two additional soil plots for planting seeds.
Observance of Gaia’s SecretsLotus x7
Moly x7
Moss x7		Increases chances of acquiring extra resources while gathering.
Unraveling a Fateful BondLotus x2
Nightshade x2
Moss x2
Thalamus x2		Prevents passive health loss on surface level
Beast-loved MorselStardust x1
Lotus x2		Cooks two Witch’s Delight that can be used for bonding with Animal Familiars.
Circle of ProtectionMoly x1
Lotus x1
Madrake x1		Unlocks warding circles in Erebus that protect you from damage.
Cleansing of Fountain WatersMoly x1
Lotus x1		Restores +10% health by enhancing fountains.
Unravelling a Fateful BondLotus x2
Moss x2
Nightshade x2
Thalamus x2		Lets you survive for longer on the surface world.

