MTG Modern Horizons 3’s leaked Rakdos Commander is an artifact-flinging demon 

Imskir Iron-Eater is a new Rakdos Demon Commander that is perfect for Artifacts, scrapping high-value cards to burn opponents’ life totals down to zero.

Imskir is a 5/5 Legendary Creature with a mana value of 6BR, and it comes equipped with Affinity for Artifacts, a draw effect on ETB, and a repeatable burn ability.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, but Imskir Iron-Eater has not yet been officially confirmed. We’ll keep you updated when the leaks are verified or disproven as the launch of Modern Horizons 3 approaches.

While Imskir’s mana value may seem prohibitively expensive, thankfully the Affinity ability costs down on its casting cost. For every Artifact that its controller has on the field, Imskir Iron-Eater costs one generic mana less.

Affinity Commanders can be exceptionally useful, as once your board is set up their cost can be kept low for the entire game, cutting down on Commander tax even if they have to be repeatedly recast due to opponents’ removal.

A slight balance to Imskir’s affinity-based cost-cutting is the fact that you’ll be using your Artifacts as ammunition. While Imskir’s ETB draw effect is highly useful for restocking your hand, it’s the burn ability that that will help you actually win games.

Within enough mana saved up, Imskir’s final ability is a devastating targeted burn that can take out Creatures or damage opponents in equal measure. There are many high-cost Artifacts with their own ETBs like Portal to Phyrexia that are a perfect target to be played, destroyed, and brought back right away with black mana recursion or red Creatures like Goblin Welder.

Imskir is so good at what it does that players believe it has made a beloved Artifact Creature superfluous. As said by Reddit user Rob_Bert:

“Bosh Iron Golem is in shambles. You will always have a place in my heart, big boy!”

Other players believe there’s room for both Creatures to co-exist, however. Commenter Dingjun replied:

“Until Imskir learns to fling himself, he will not outclass Bosh.”

Both Bosh, Iron Golem, and Imskir Iron-Eater fill an interesting niche in MTG. But while Bosh still fits well into the 99 of Artifact decks, Imskir can serve as both support to other Artifact strategies and the head of its own deck.