GOALS football game: Everything you need to know

Created by the co-founder of British esports team, SK Gaming, GOALS looks to be the next big football title to rival FIFA and eFootball, so here’s the release date, platforms, and more.

While the football game market has been largely dominated by FIFA and eFootball, there’s a new competitor in town hoping to shoot for a new high score.

Entitled GOALS, the latest attempt to bring the beautiful game to our screens is the brainchild of SK Gaming co-founder Andreas Thorstensson, who hopes to integrate NFTs and free-to-play systems to outdo his competitors.

So, if you want to take to the pitch GOALS style, here’s everything you need to know about the new team on the block, from release date to platforms.

GOALS game: Release date

GOALS remains in its infancy, and was only announced July 22. Therefore, there’s no release date as of yet, but as soon as we know anything we’ll be sure to update this section.

GOALS game: Platforms

While we have confirmation that crossplay will be implemented for GOALS, we’re currently in the dark about what platforms the game will launch on.

As an esports scene is also in the works, though, it’s safe to say we’ll likely see the title appear on PC.

GOALS: Trailer and teaser

While we haven’t had any video trailers as of yet, there’s several teasers fluttering around on the game’s dedicated Twitter.

The most intriguing hint we’ve got so far is the idea of ‘free to play,’ seen on the little ticket that features in the account’s first tweet.

GOALS: Free to play, crossplay

One of the title’s most highly anticipated features is this idea of “free to play.” With both FIFA and eFootball consistently coming under fire for their reliance on micro-transactions, the idea of free to play is something most virtual footballers will be overjoyed at.

The second is the notion of crossplay, something else that neither eFootball or FIFA have at the moment. Additionally, this also implies that the game will be available across multiple platforms.

4/ GOALS is a AAA football game. Free to play, cross-play, multiplayer first and esports ready. It will use a play to earn model where time spent and skill in the game will be rewarded through digital assets (NFTs) so more people hopefully can make a living playing the game. — Andreas Thorstensson (bds.eth) (@andreas) August 18, 2021

That’s everything we know about GOALS so far! As more information releases regarding this FIFA and eFootball competitor, we’ll be sure to add it right here!