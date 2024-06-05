How to play UFL open beta: Free-to-play EA FC 24 rival

UFL is an upcoming football game from Strikerz Inc. and an open beta session is scheduled for early June. Here’s how to play and pre-load the open beta.

UFL is going to be a free-to-play rival to EA FC 24 and eFootball featuring Cristiano Ronaldo as its primary investor. It will have other real footballers as well, just like EA FC, along with skill-based gameplay and realistic club management.

Before the game gets officially released, you can play an open beta session to get a taste before the final iteration of the game comes out globally. So, here are all the details you need to get started with UFL open beta.

UFL open beta kicks off on June 7 at 12 UTC and will end on June 9, 2024.

Here are the kick-off times for other time zones: 1 pm BST / 8 am EDT / 5 am PDT. It’s a two-day event and you can start preloading the game right now.

UFL open beta platforms

UFL open beta is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only. There’s no news of any test sessions for PC at the time of writing.

How to preload UFL open beta

To preload UFL open beta, simply:

Head over to the store page of your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Search for UFL. Download the beta build and you’ll successfully preload the game.

You can also add it to your library from the browser. Head over to its PlayStation or Xbox store pages, log in to your account, and add it.

If you try to open UFL before June 7, it will show the game is under maintenance. The download process will be the same during the weekend, so you don’t need to follow any additional steps.

UFL’s preload size is 28.23 GB on PS5 and 21.19 GB on Xbox consoles.

All game modes

You can access both the main online and offline local match modes during the open beta weekend.

In the main online mode, you can compete against other players online after creating your own football club with FIFPro-licensed players. The more matches you win, the more in-game resources you’ll earn.

The offline mode will be local only where you can compete with your buddy on a single console. UFL is yet to release fully, and once that happens, it will have more features than the beta.

