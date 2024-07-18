Top community-requested features in EA FC 25: SBC storage, Evolutions, and goalie movement

EA revealed a loaded slate of new features coming to FC 25, including changes to SBC storage, Evolution requirements, the removal of contracts, and a long-awaited nerf to goalkeeper movement.

The EA FC 25 development team used community feedback to make quality-of-life (QOL) and gameplay changes in Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and Career Mode.

Now, football fans are getting a first look at new QOL features designed to streamline Football Ultimate Team.

For Division Rivals, EA FC 25 will reduce the number of checkpoints to advance to a new division and brings back relegation for the highest divisions.

In addition, qualifying for Division Rivals rewards will be based on a point system rather than wins. Players get three points for a win and one point for a draw. Instead of every player starting in Division 10 and progressing toward Division 1, players will begin in a Division based on where they finish in EA FC 24.

Next, SBC Storage allows players to keep up to 100 duplicate players so they can use them for future squad-building challenges.

EA Sports

Elsewhere in Ultimate Team, Evolution requirements will be less restrictive. There will be more Evolution opportunities than in EA FC 24. EA has already previously removed fitness, but EA FC 25 goes one step further by making player items and contracts no longer need contracts.

The development team nerfed manual goalkeeper movement, making it harder for players to abuse the system and move goalies to unnatural positions. EA FC 25 will tweak goalkeeper movement again, as keepers can only be manually moved one to two steps in any direction, and there will be a short cooldown period.

The goalkeeper movement change also applies to corner kicks. When taking a corner kick, players can now assign players to the near and back posts. The target player feature makes a player the focus of a corner kick.

In FC 25 Clubs, relegation returns, meaning teams will have to play a do-or-die match to stay in a division if they lose too many matches. The maximum height for a Clubs player is now capped at 6’5″, meaning players will no longer be able to abuse crossing to tall strikers for easy header goals

EA confirmed there will be more deep dives on gameplay, Rush, and Clubs in July. Then, there will be blogs on Ultimate Team and Career in August.