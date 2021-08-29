What is UFL? New free-to-play FIFA & PES eFootball rival coming soon

While FIFA and Pro Evo Soccer have dominated the football game scene for years, a new contender is entering the arena in the form of the free-to-play UFL. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s been quite some time since FIFA and PES’ standing in the virtual footballing world was challenged. Years ago, games like Red Card and This is Football built cult followings, but they never quite survived.

As fans have grown tired of FIFA, they’ve hopped over to PES – now named eFootball – but it does lack all the licenses and things that make FIFA the cream of the crop.

There are some players who have simply grown tired of both games and wanted a new challenger to throw their hat into the ring. And, well, they’ve somewhat had their calls heard.

UFL Football release date & gameplay

The new title was revealed at Gamescom 2021 with developers Strikerz Inc revealing that it’s been in development for five years and will be free-to-play.

Details on UFL are slim, but players will be able to build their own teams using some of the over 5000 licensed FIFPro players and try to rise up the ranks against others across the globe.

Additionally, there is no release date mentioned, and there isn’t really any gameplay of note. Though, the release date is scheduled to be announced “soon. All we got to see at Gamescom were brief glimpses of the game from Unreal Engine, rather than any crisp passes or thunderous shots at goal.

What licenses will UFL have?

As noted, UFL will have player likenesses and licenses from FIFPro – the organization that represents more than 65,000 professional players from across the globe. They’re the same group that supplies EA Sports with their likenesses and licenses.

The game have also partnered with a few football clubs too – West Ham United and Hashtag United being the most notable of which – but they haven’t announced any partnerships with leagues just yet.

EA and eFootball have pretty much sewn up the major league licenses from across the globe and have exclusive rights to those, so it’s unlikely they’d be able to share. It could be the case that UFL works like PES and has to use vague terms like ‘Spanish League’ or ‘Spanish Division’ for La Liga, for example.

We have received a great deal of positive feedback on our cinematic teaser, thanks so much to all of you!

With regards to the platforms, we're primarily focused on bringing UFL to @PlayStation and @Xbox but PC is also a platform that we're closely considering 👌

Stay tuned🔥 pic.twitter.com/KYlWjLQHWv — UFL (@UFLgame) August 26, 2021

Regardless, it is a pretty exciting time for football fans who want something new. Whether this new entry to the scene will be the answer to their prayers remains to be seen, but it’s clearly welcomed.

We’ll update this article once more details become available, so keep checking back.