EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations EFL Objectives

Here’s a breakdown of how to complete the EA FC 24 EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives challenge in FUT.

Football Ultimate Team players in need of budget players have the opportunity to add three new cards in EA FC 24 thanks to Squad Foundations.

A new set of Squad Foundations Objectives went live on November 16, one that focused on the EFL Championship. Those who complete all of them can pick up an 85 OVR card of Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter.

Here’s a look at how to complete the lot.

Full list of EFL Championship Objectives

There are four tasks you need to complete to get the Squad Foundations EFL Championship Objectives done. All can be done in either Squad Battles, Rivals, or FUT Champions.

Here’s a look at how to complete the EA FC 24 EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives:

Expert Passing – Assist four goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player (reward is 84 OVR Squad Foundations LW Stephy Mavididi)

– Assist four goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player (reward is 84 OVR Squad Foundations LW Stephy Mavididi) Cool Finish – Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player (rewards are #EFLTogether Stadium Theme and Premium Gold Pack)

– Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player (rewards are #EFLTogether Stadium Theme and Premium Gold Pack) Play 5 – Play five matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11 (reward is 83 OVR CM Ismael Kone)

– Play five matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11 (reward is 83 OVR CM Ismael Kone) Win 4 – Win four matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11 (rewards are #EFLTogether XL Tifo and 78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

The group reward is an 85 OVR card of Leeds United CF Georginio Rutter.

Here’s a look at the three cards:

Stephy Mavididi

FUTBIN

Ismael Kone

FUTBIN

Georginio Rutter

FUTBIN

How to complete Objectives

While EA FC 24 FUT players do have the option to do this in online play, it’s recommended to stick to Squad Battles. This is especially true in this case, given that there aren’t a lot of powerful EFL cards.

To complete the EA FC 24 EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objectives, having at least two EFL Championship players is essential. However, get more in there if possible.

Cheap players like the Squad Foundations Mason Holgate that’s obtainable in an SBC, or base items like Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, and Luis Sinisterra can help get this one done.

This set of Objectives expires on December 22 at 6 PM GMT.

