EA FC 24 players trying UFL Football beta will find 2 game modes missing

Some EA FC 24 players may want to consider giving UFL Football a try during its free beta weekend, but they may be surprised to see their fan-favorite mode isn’t in the game.

UFL Football is a free-to-play video game, set to rival EA Sports FC when it launches in the Fall, and its developers are making it available to test out in an open beta between June 7-9.

It’s now available on just the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing players who usually grind EA FC all weekend a chance to test out something fresh.

Though, when they load it up, there’s a chance some may be left disappointed by what they find.

Strikerz Inc UFL has a version of Ultimate Team to try out.

UFL Football has an Ultimate Team-style game mode in it, which may be familiar to EA FC fans, though there are a number of other mode/options included as well. The beta included UFL’s global online ranked league, local play, and event challenge that mirror EA FC’s Objectives system.

That being said, a version of both Career Mode and Pro Clubs are completely missing from UFL as of now.

Members of the online community have pressed the game’s developers on this point, asking about the possibility for future additions.

Back in August 2021, UFL confirmed it will have offline but not Career Mode.

They said: “We’re very focused on our core game mode, which is online. There’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to run properly in order to make the game stable, but UFL will have an offline mode that you can play with friends.”

In addition to that, they are focusing on mainly 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 action – which is an alternative to Pro Clubs, of course, but not the same offering.

UFL gameplay is impressing fans already

Those who have been giving it a try so far have been impressed by UFL gameplay.

YouTuber and streamer NickRTFM posted a clip to X on June 6, the before the beta launched for free. In the clip, he runs in on goal, scores with Lionel Messi and performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Sui celebration.

Another content creator, Nate (TheFUTAccountant), praised the responsive gameplay and says the graphics may even be better than EA’s game.

“Overall, very refreshing. Incredible how this level of game is released as a beta, and it quite literally is the 2nd best football game on the market. Hopefully this is the beginning of a better experience for all of us football fans in gaming.”

The development team have not official ruled out the possibility of adding the missing modes in the future, but it appears the online action has been a hit with players thus far.

For those hoping for Career or Pro Clubs and wanted to see how another game pulled it off, the wait unfortunately continues for now.