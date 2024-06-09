All UFL Football game player licenses, teams & stadiums explained

UFL is missing a few game modes you can find in EA FC 24, but for a free trial many fans won’t hesitate to give it a go.

Here’s a breakdown as to whether UFL Football has real player licenses in the new free-to-play game, plus a look at the authentic teams and stadiums, as well.

In June 2024, the open beta for UFL, a free-to-play football game for consoles, opened up. The beta offered football fans a shot at playing the new team building game, which could be a considered a contender to EA FC 24 and Football Ultimate Team.

However, UFL players will notice key differences with the new game. Aside from the fact that it doesn’t have the same features as compared to EA FC, there are also differences among what teams and stadiums are available.

Here’s a breakdown on what UFL players should know about licenses for players, teams, and stadiums.

Contents

Players

UFL is a team-building game by nature, as the game’s ranked mode requires players to assemble a group of players for the starting lineup and subs. We should note right off the bat that UFL does have player rights for many of the game’s brightest stars.

Among the notable names in UFL include Kevin de Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., Kai Havertz, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, and Martin Odegaard, among others. However, these players are featured without their team branding, and we’ll get more into that in a minute.

Strikerz

Individuals can purchase these players through the Transfers Market.

UFL also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, an investor in the game, as the cover athlete.

Teams

As of the UFL beta, the only licensed team in the free-to-play game is AS Monaco of the Ligue 1.

Strikerz

Those who played the beta were able to purchase the team’s home kit for 2023-24, which came with multiple shirts and sock options.

It’s a stark contrast for EA FC, which features virtually all of the team and kit licenses for the major clubs in LaLiga, the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A, with some exceptions. eFootball PES also has deals with several major clubs, as well.

UFL also features the kits for Hashtag United FC, an English semi-pro team.

Stadiums

Stadium licenses have virtually the same issue.

The only officially licensed pro stadium in UFL Is Stade Louis II, the home venue for AS Monaco.

Here’s a listing of all the stadiums in UFL:

Stade Louis II

Het Knuspark

Emerald Stadium

Hashtag United Stadium

Sakura Ground

Stade Pantagruel

Keep in mind, however, that this information can change given that UFL is in the beta stage.