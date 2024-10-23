GTA 6 fans already building new Vice City map in 3D before it’s even out

Grand Theft Auto fans are trying to beat Rockstar to the punch when it comes to GTA 6’s map, trying to build it themselves with each new bit of info.

With Rockstar Games and Take-Two staying silent on all things GTA 6, fans of the sandbox franchise have gone to different lengths to try and get some information early. Some have searched high and low in GTA 5 and GTA Online for any secrets, while others have tried to sneak a look from outside the game devs’ studios.

There is another corner of this, though, with some fans trying to plot out the map already. We’ve seen players basically lift the state of Florida and claim that is what we’ll see, but others have gone a different way, trying to map it on a more realistic scale.

That is a massively time-consuming process in itself. However, there is another going on, as one fan is trying to rebuild it as a 3D entity.

Using Google Earth and clips from the only GTA 6 trailer, Redditor ricksef has started mapping out Vice City.

“It may not look too impressive for the amount of time I have been working on it, but getting the camera positions, rotations, and FOVs correct is extremely time-consuming and will unfortunately likely never be 100%,” the mapper said, noting he’s been working on it for “months” now.

“All camera information and positions will vary a bit by the final product. Still, hopefully, it will become more accurate and populated with every information drop.”

Fans were quick to praise the efforts of the Redditor. “This is awesome,” said one. “We got GTA 6 3D map remakes before GTA 6,” another added.

“Finally I can feel how big the map is, thank you,” another commented.