5 biggest features we're excited for in Forza Horizon 5 - Dexerto

The next entry into the beloved racing series is coming later this year, but during E3 2021 we got an ample amount of news around the new game and the content coming from Playground Games!

Forza Horizon 5 was announced during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase, and it looks to be the best entry into the beloved franchise when it releases for Xbox and PC users on November 9, 2021.

But, with the flurry of news surrounding the game during E3 2021, the developers held a special deep-dive where we got to see some insight into some of the components around the game.

During the walkthrough, we learned some pretty interesting snippets around Horizon 5, that make it line to be the best game in the series!

5 big things we learned from E3 2021

With news of the new Forza Horizon game coming later this year, E3 2021 was the perfect time for developer Playground Games to showcase some of the new features coming to Horizon 5.

We learned quite a bit from the conference, and here are the best features about Horizon 5 that are unique to it!

Mexico will be the biggest setting of any Horizon game

The new place of racing in Forza Horizon 5 will be in the beautiful country of Mexico. With multiple regions within the game, Playground Games have noted it will be the largest scaled map for any Horizon game.

As well, there are going to be plenty of biomes for players to race around, with a special focus on desserts.

Weather will change the map

During the gameplay deep-dive on Twitch on June 14, they noted that the weather around Mexico will impact how the map is at all times. During one instance, you may be cruising along the highway, and then all of a sudden you spot a storm brewing on the horizon.

Similar to how Battlefield 2042 is going to work, we may see a lot of outcomes with this weather effects, including the volcano they are implementing into the game.

Player customization gets an upgrade

Also touched on during the deep-dive was more news around how players will be able to customize their driver even more. Now, we will be able to choose our pronouns, more hair and color options, along with prosthetic limbs!

Car customization gets fine tuned

One of the best aspects of any Forza game is fine-tuning your car to make it a machine on the track. This is getting a much-needed upgrade in Horizon 5, as we will now be changing our brake calibers and other parts they have yet to announce.

One aspect we would love to be able to change is the exhaust sound or to even add underglow to our vehicles, a feature Need for Speed Heat has been praised for.

Related News

Multiple Festivals

The Horizon Festival is the story feature within Horizon 4, and while it is amazing at times, players have found it to be lacking at some points. Well, now they have announced that Horizon 5 will feature multiple Festivals for players to partake in, and while they cannot share any more news at the time.

We can assume it will be segregated into different car classifications and types, so this is bound to be a massive improvement over Horizon 4!

These are our handpicked features about some of the best content coming to Forza Horizon 5, be sure to check out everything you need to know about the game through our coverage here.