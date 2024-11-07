Take-Two CEO responds to concerns developing GTA 6 for Xbox Series S

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Fall 2025 and the CEO of Take-Two Interactive has ensured fans that the game won’t be limited by Xbox Series S hardware.

Grand Theft Auto players around the world are anxiously awaiting more news from Rockstar about GTA VI as the one-year anniversary of the first trailer approaches.

On November 6, Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, held an earnings call and doubled down once more on GTA 6’s Fall 2025 release without narrowing down the exact date.

Although the company didn’t provide any new details about the next GTA or the second trailer, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to concerns about developing the game on a “lower specced console.”

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for Fall 2025, but there isn’t a second trailer yet.

“Curious if the bifurcation of the Xbox platform becomes a challenge and what the teams are doing to deal with that?” someone asked. “Series S is by design, a lower specced console. And presumably, GTA VI will push a lot of boundaries technically, I would suspect.”

The Xbox Series S is notably less powerful than its Xbox Series X counterpart and the PlayStation 5, so some players have voiced concerns that GTA 6 would suffer due to it being developed for weaker hardware.

In response, Zelnick said he wasn’t worried and praised the Rockstar dev team as being very good at their jobs.

“Look, we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they’re there and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I’m not really worried. I’ve never worried about where hardware was going,” he said.

“The bottom line is, we are selective about which platforms we support. We make the tech work when we can make it work as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile.”

Rockstar Games GTA 6’s realism will “blow people away” according to a dev.

Zelnick also stated that he strongly believes in the audience and their ability to support the products they release.

“The audience is going to show up if you have great properties. And so we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms. And if one platform diminishes in value, there’s always another one,” he explained.

We’ll have to see how GTA 6 performs on Xbox Series S when it eventually releases, especially with a former developer who worked on the game recently stating that VI’s realism will “blow people away.”